Say goodbye to unwanted calls: Know how to use live voicemail on your iPhone

Know how to use Live Voicemail on your iPhone to send unwanted calls directly to voicemail and view message transcripts with this easy guide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2024, 20:00 IST
iPhone voice
Know how to use Live Voicemail on your iPhone to manage unwanted calls and view transcripts. (Pexels)

In today's digital age, dealing with unwanted calls can be a persistent nuisance. For iPhone users, there's a handy feature called Live Voicemail that offers a solution. This feature not only directs calls straight to voicemail but also provides a transcript of the messages, making it easier to manage and screen your calls. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting it up and using it effectively.

Prerequisites:

1. Update iOS: Ensure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS.

2. Language Settings: Set your iPhone language to English (US) for accurate voicemail transcriptions.

  • Go to Settings > General > Language & Region.
  • Tap iPhone Language and select English (US).

Enabling Live Voicemail:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap on the Phone app.

3. Tap on Live Voicemail.

4. Toggle the switch to enable Live Voicemail if it's not already on.

Setting Up Your Voicemail Greeting:

1. Open the Phone app on your iPhone.

2. Tap on the Voicemail tab at the bottom.

3. Tap Greeting at the top right corner.

4. Choose Custom and then tap Record.

5. Record your personalised voicemail message and tap Save.

Using Live Voicemail:

When you receive a call, you will see a Voicemail button on the call screen. You can send the call to voicemail if you're unable to answer. If you do not pick up, the call will automatically go to voicemail.

 Listening to Voicemails:

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap on the Voicemail tab at the bottom.

3. Select the unread voicemail message.

4. You can listen to the voicemail, read or share the transcript, delete it, or return the call.

By following these simple steps, you can take control of your incoming calls and ensure that you only respond to the ones that matter. Live Voicemail on your iPhone offers a seamless way to manage your communication and maintain your peace of mind.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 20:00 IST
