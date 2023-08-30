Home How To Scam 2003: The Telgi Story OTT release date revealed! Know when, where to watch show online

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story OTT release date revealed! Know when, where to watch show online

Hindi-language biographical thriller Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 18:12 IST
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
View all Images
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is based on India’s biggest stamp paper scam that came to light in 2003. (YouTube (Sony LIV))

Hansal Mehta is credited for creating one of India's most thrilling shows that have premiered on OTT platforms in recent years, Scam 1992. The Scam series is a biographical financial thriller series that dives in-depth into India's biggest scams. Scam 1992 is now set to get a sequel with Hansal Mehta bringing Abdul Karim Telgi's Stamp Paper scam to the small screen. After weeks of anticipation, the show now has an OTT release date set.

So, if you wish to watch Scam 2003: The Telgi Story from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story details

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is a Hindi-language biographical financial thriller that follows the story of fruit seller Abdul Karim's stamp paper scam which came to light in 2003. With the use of counterfeit stamp papers that are generally used to carry out legal transactions, Karim is suspected to have looted the Indian government of almost Rs. 30000 crore. The show's story is based on the famous book Telgi Scam: Reporter's ki Diary by Sanjay Singh.

The show stars Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav and Shaad Randhawa in notable roles. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-directed by Hansal Mehta. The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio NEXT.

The trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story was released on YouTube on August 22, and in just 7 days, it has amassed a staggering 34 million views, 58000 likes and over 1400 comments.

When, and where to watch Scam 2003: The Telgi Story online

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will premiere on Sony LIV starting September 1. Announcing the show's impending release, the official account of Sony LIV posted on X, “The story of India's Biggest stamp paper scam and the man behind it - Abdul Karim Telgi! Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, streaming on 1st September”.

Therefore, you can stream Scam 2003: The Telgi Story online on Sony LIV as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 18:12 IST
