Scared about fire in your home? If you have an iPhone, get a fire alert this way

If you are an Apple iPhone owner use it to get a home fire alert. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 12:14 IST
Know how you can get house fire alert on your iPhone.

The incident of a house catching fire is rare, but that does not stop anyone from worrying about it. So, if you were wondering if there is any way through which you can get a house fire alert, then here is one way to get some peace. There is a new feature for Apple iPhone users that can help generate a home fire alert if such a calamity does happen. All you need to have is the combination of right gadgets that is- an iPhone and an Apple HomePodas well as a separate conventional fire alarm at home. Just having a fire alarm is not enough as you may be at the office and no one else is at home to hear it and warn authorities. Here, Apple HomePod's new feature, called Sound Recognition, can really come in handy.

The HomePod is now said to be able to analyze when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is going off in your home. Once it senses it, it will send you an alert on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, alerting you to the situation.

"With Sound Recognition, HomePod can listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and send a notification directly to the user's iPhone if a sound is identified. The device also has a new built-in temperature and humidity sensor which can measure indoor environments, so users can create automations that close the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room," Apple stated.

According to the information provided by Apple, "Sound recognition will be available in a software update later this spring. Sound Recognition may detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds and send users notifications when recognized. Sound Recognition should not be relied upon in circumstances where users may be harmed or injured, or in high-risk or emergency situations."

It further stated that sound recognition requires the updated Home architecture, which will be available as a separate update in the Home app. It requires all Apple devices that access the home to be using the latest software.

Apple added, "With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free."

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Sun, the feature can be accessed via all HomePods and is easy to switch on. Users will have to open Apple's Home app on their iPhone and see a popup saying "New Safety & Security Features." They will then have to tap "Continue" and then click on "Turn on."

Alternatively, one can also find the feature by going to the menu icon in the Home app and then search for "Safety & Security". Then turn the "Sound Recognition" toggle on and turn on the "Smoke & CO Alarm" feature.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 12:14 IST
