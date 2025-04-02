Sikandar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Salman Khan’s action movie online

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar, which hit theatres on March 30, failed to make a significant impact at the box office, leaving many fans disappointed. The action film, which had high expectations due to Khan's star power, earned over Rs. 50 crore within its first two days but struggled to maintain momentum. With a lukewarm reception from audiences, some netizens have even called for Khan to retire from acting.

Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

For those who opted not to watch the movie in theatres, the film is slated for an OTT release soon. Sikandar will be available for streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Netflix is expected to be the platform hosting the film, as the streaming rights have reportedly been acquired, but official confirmation is still pending.

Sikandar OTT Release: Trailer, Cast, and more

The film's trailer offers a glimpse into the story, starting with a wanted poster for Salman Khan's character, Sanjay Rajkot. Rajkot is described as a man with a violent history, having accumulated 49 complaints over five years. Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside Khan as Saisri, a character who refers to Rajkot by various names, including Sikandar and Raja Sahab. The trailer hints at the character's complex personality, highlighting his daily struggles with criminals.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan. The supporting cast includes Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

Sikandar Box Office Reception

Despite Khan's fan base, Sikandar did not perform as expected in theatres. As of the third day, the film earned Rs. 58.3 crore, with Rs. 3.3 crore in the latest update. Despite this, it struggled to maintain interest, even among Khan's followers, leading to early predictions of a weak box office run.

