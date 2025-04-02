Latest Tech News How To Sikandar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Salman Khan’s action movie online

Sikandar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Salman Khan’s action movie online

Sikandar OTT release: After a disappointing theatrical run, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is set to stream soon. Here's everything you need to know about its digital debut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2025, 15:14 IST
Sikandar OTT release
Sikandar OTT release: After a lukewarm theatrical run, Salman Khan’s film is set for digital streaming.

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar, which hit theatres on March 30, failed to make a significant impact at the box office, leaving many fans disappointed. The action film, which had high expectations due to Khan's star power, earned over Rs. 50 crore within its first two days but struggled to maintain momentum. With a lukewarm reception from audiences, some netizens have even called for Khan to retire from acting.

Sikandar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

For those who opted not to watch the movie in theatres, the film is slated for an OTT release soon. Sikandar will be available for streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Netflix is expected to be the platform hosting the film, as the streaming rights have reportedly been acquired, but official confirmation is still pending.

Also read: 5 Must watch TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Sikandar OTT Release: Trailer, Cast, and more

The film's trailer offers a glimpse into the story, starting with a wanted poster for Salman Khan's character, Sanjay Rajkot. Rajkot is described as a man with a violent history, having accumulated 49 complaints over five years. Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside Khan as Saisri, a character who refers to Rajkot by various names, including Sikandar and Raja Sahab. The trailer hints at the character's complex personality, highlighting his daily struggles with criminals.

Also read: Den of Thieves 2: Pantera release date - The heist thriller movie set to stream on this online platform…

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Sathyaraj as Minister Pradhan. The supporting cast includes Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

Also read: Wednesday Season 2 release date: Know when and where to watch the hit eerie series online

Sikandar Box Office Reception

Despite Khan's fan base, Sikandar did not perform as expected in theatres. As of the third day, the film earned Rs. 58.3 crore, with Rs. 3.3 crore in the latest update. Despite this, it struggled to maintain interest, even among Khan's followers, leading to early predictions of a weak box office run.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 15:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2’s conditions system for a more immersive experience
Games

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 might not arrive anytime soon, says Take-Two Interactive boss
Nintendo Today app

Nintendo launches new Android app to keep users updated on Switch 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets