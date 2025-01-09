Latest Tech News How To Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph-starrer thriller movie likely to stream on…

Sookshmadarshini is expected to be available to stream on Zee5, while international audiences can catch the film on Simply South.

By: HT TECH
Jan 09 2025, 09:29 IST
Sookshmadarshini has reportedly secured overseas OTT rights with Simply South, while the Indian streaming rights are expected to be acquired by Zee5.

Sookshmadarshini has captivated audiences with its thrilling plot, stellar performances, and spine-chilling suspense since its release in November. Directed by MC, the film quickly became one of the most talked-about films of the year. Now, after a successful theatrical run, it is set to reach an even wider audience with its upcoming OTT release, making it accessible to fans who missed it on the big screen.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Likely to stream on Zee5 and Simply South

For viewers in India, Sookshmadarshini is expected to be available to stream on Zee5, while international audiences can catch the film on Simply South. This dual availability on major streaming platforms ensures that fans from around the world can experience the film's gripping narrative from the comfort of their homes. With its growing popularity, the film is poised to continue its successful journey across borders.

A Gripping Tale of Mystery and Intrigue

Set in a quiet middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini revolves around Manuel (Basil Joseph), who returns to his childhood home with his mother, raising suspicions within the local community. Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim), along with her friends, grows increasingly wary of Manuel, believing he is hiding a dark secret. What follows is a taut investigation that unravels a web of mystery, trust, and deception. The film reaches a heart-stopping climax, with viewers kept on edge by its twists and turns.

Stellar Performances Lift the Film

Much of the film's success can be attributed to its powerful performances. Nazriya Nazim impresses in the role of Priyadarshini, bringing depth and determination to her character. Basil Joseph delivers a compelling performance as the enigmatic Manuel, while the supporting cast, including Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi), all contribute to the film's authenticity. Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan also add to the overall impact.

Behind the Scenes Talent

Directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, Sookshmadarshini benefits from a talented behind-the-scenes crew. The screenplay, written by Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran, ensures a tight, gripping narrative, while Sharan Velayudhan's cinematography and Christo Xavier's music build the suspenseful atmosphere. Costume designer Mashar Hamsa and makeup artist RG Wayanadan round out the team that helped bring this immersive experience to life.

The OTT Business Landscape

In a recent interview, producer Listin Stephen discussed the challenges surrounding OTT deals for Malayalam films like Sookshmadarshini. According to Listin, many films—including Marco and Rifle Club—only secure their OTT deals after their theatrical release, with no clear formula for success in the digital space. This marks a shift from other industries, where OTT deals are often signed before the film even hits theatres. Listin noted that even popular 2024 releases like Premalu and Manjummel Boys followed a similar pattern, with their OTT agreements finalised post-release.

While these films have been enjoying significant success at the box office, securing OTT deals remains a post-release challenge for many Malayalam productions, as highlighted by recent comments from Fahadh Faasil, who stated that Malayalam films still need to prove themselves in theatres before being picked up by OTT platforms.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 09:29 IST
