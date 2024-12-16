Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph’s thriller movie to stream on…

Sookshmadarshini, the much-anticipated thriller starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has taken cinema audiences by storm since its release on November 22. Directed by MC, the film has quickly become a talking point due to its suspenseful narrative and the exceptional performances of its cast. As the film continues to perform well at the box office, fans can soon enjoy the gripping thriller from the comfort of their homes, with its OTT release just around the corner.

Sookshmadarshini OTT release on this platform

For those eager to stream Sookshmadarshini online, there is good news. The film has already secured its overseas OTT rights with Simply South, while the Indian streaming rights are expected to be picked up by Disney+ Hotstar. Although an official announcement is still awaited, fans can look forward to watching the film on these platforms soon, with updates on exact release dates expected in the coming weeks.

Sookshmadarshini OTT: Riveting Plot

Set in a middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini tells the story of Manuel, who returns to his childhood home with his mother. His arrival raises suspicions among the locals, particularly Priyadarshini (played by Nazriya Nazim) and her friends. Convinced that Manuel is hiding a dark secret, they set out to investigate, leading to a tense unraveling of the truth. The film delves into themes of suspicion and the lengths people will go to uncover hidden secrets.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Sookshmadarshini OTT: Talented Cast and Crew

The film boasts a stellar ensemble, with Nazriya Nazim portraying Priyadarshini and Basil Joseph playing Manuel. The supporting cast includes Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi). Special appearances by AV Anoop and Abhiram Radhakrishnan add to the film's appeal.

Directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, the film is supported by a talented crew, including screenplay writers Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran, cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan, and composer Christo Xavier. The film's high production values are further enhanced by contributions from costume designer Mashar Hamsa, makeup artist RG Wayanadan, and action choreographer PC Stunts.

A Must-Watch Thriller

Distributed by Bhavana Release, Sookshmadarshini has captivated audiences with its compelling story and remarkable performances. Whether you catch it in theatres or on OTT, this thriller is a must-watch for fans of suspenseful cinema.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.