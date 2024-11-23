Spotify Wrapped 2024: When It drops, how to access It, and how to curate your experience

As the year draws to a close, Spotify users eagerly anticipate their annual Wrapped experience, a personalised look back at their listening habits. It's a highlight for many music lovers who enjoy reflecting on their favourite tracks, artists, and genres from the past months. Similar to Spotify's year-end tradition, YouTube Music and Apple Music also share their own yearly music recaps, but Spotify Wrapped remains one of the most popular features among users.

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available?

Spotify Wrapped usually arrives around late November or early December, giving users a snapshot of their music preferences. The data collection period for Wrapped generally runs from January until just a few weeks before the release. However, this year, the timeline has changed. Spotify has extended the tracking period, pushing the deadline to October 31. While the exact release date has not been confirmed, it is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Also read: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, The Piano Lesson and other top 7 OTT releases to watch today

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Babar Zafar, Spotify's Vice President of Product Development, explained in 2022 that the aim is to offer a more personalised experience, with the data collection period for Wrapped covering music from January until just before the late-November release.

How to View Your Spotify Wrapped

To access your Spotify Wrapped 2024, users can head to the app once it's live, and the interface will offer an interactive way to explore their top songs, artists, and trends. Though you can't revisit past Wrapped campaigns with the same interactive experience, you can still enjoy the Top 100 playlists from previous years. These playlists allow you to relive your music journey and see which songs dominated your year.

Also read: For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus' to help you confess

Curate Your Wrapped Experience

If you're concerned about your Wrapped reveal, there's a way to control the data that influences it. Spotify allows users to exclude specific playlists from their "Taste Profile," which shapes the music recommendations and insights. To remove a playlist, simply navigate to the playlist in the app, tap the three dots, and select “Exclude from your Taste Profile.”

Also read: iPhone Hack: How to prevent motion sickness in car with this quick iOS 18 trick

Spotify Wrapped offers a chance to reflect on personal music tastes and trends, but it also serves as a fun way for users to connect with their musical journey over the past year.