Latest Tech News How To Squid Game 2, Mismatched Season 3, Amaran and more OTT release to watch in December

Squid Game 2, Mismatched Season 3, Amaran and more OTT release to watch in December

Upcoming OTT releases: December to bring exciting shows and films like Squid Game 2, Agni, and Mismatched Season 3. Here’s a look at the must-watch titles.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 17:56 IST
Icon
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2, Dune Prophecy, and more: 5 new OTT series and movies to watch online
Upcoming OTT releases
1/5 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2: Last year, the thrilling love triangle won many hearts among the OTT community. Now, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi and back with another season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. This new season also brings Gurmeet Choudhary in a new suspenseful role. Viewers can binge-watch this web series online on Netflix.  (Netflix)
Upcoming OTT releases
2/5 Dune: Prophecy: It is an  American science fiction web series starring  Josh Heuston, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, and other known faces of Hollywood. The series is based on the novel trilogy The Great Schools of Dune. Now, the web series is available to watch online on Jiocinema. Note that to stream content on the OTT platform, viewers will have to own a monthly subscription. (HBO )
Upcoming OTT releases
3/5 Bagheera: It is a Kannada film starring Sriimurali,  Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, and others in pivotal roles. It is a superhero film that revolves around the lead who is known as Bagheera. The film is filled with action, thriller, and mystery that will keep you hooked throughout the end. Bagheera is available to watch online on Netflix. (Netflix)
Upcoming OTT releases
4/5 The Piano Lesson: This film is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play which has the same name as the movie. The stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, and others are in leading roles. It showcases family dynamics, challenges, and emotions that will keep you interested throughout the end. The Piano Lesson is available to watch online on Netflix.  (Netflix )
Upcoming OTT releases
5/5 Kishkindha Kaandam: It is a Malayalam thriller film starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan in leading roles. The film revolves around a monkey-inhabited village experiencing strange occurrences. Therefore, to unfold the mystery and enjoy the chilling thrillers, watch this movie from the confront of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Disney+ Hotstar )
Upcoming OTT releases
icon View all Images
Upcoming OTT releases: Squid Game 2, Agni, Amaran and more promises an exciting new binge-watch experience this December.

As the year nears its end, December 2024 promises an exciting lineup of new shows and films set to stream across various OTT platforms. Whether you're a fan of intense dramas, thrilling action, or light-hearted comedies, there's something for everyone. Here are five key releases you should add to your watchlist.

1. Squid Game Season 2 - Netflix

After its explosive success in 2021, Squid Game returns for its second season on Netflix. The new season picks up with Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), who survived the deadly games in season 1. Now, Gi-Hun seeks to put an end to the brutal game once and for all. Viewers can catch all the action starting December 26, 2024, when Squid Game season 2 drops on Netflix.

Also read: Lucky Baskhar OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's latest crime drama film

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Mismatched Season 3 - Netflix

Mismatched, a popular Netflix series, is back for its third season. The lead actors, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, shared the exciting news with fans via a playful Instagram video, revealing the release date as December 13, 2024. The romantic drama continues to follow the evolving relationship between the main characters. Season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Also read: IIT-Bombay student falls prey to digital arrest scam, loses 7 lakh: How should one alert and protect oneself?

3. Amaran - Netflix

Amaran, a Tamil-language film based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, will stream on Netflix starting December 11, 2024. Starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, the film follows the journey of a commissioned officer and has already gained significant attention for its gripping narrative. It's a must-watch for fans of real-life inspired stories.

4. Agni - Amazon Prime

Releasing on December 6, 2024, Agni is a film that promises to deliver a powerful story of resilience and teamwork. The plot revolves around Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) and Samit (Divyenndu), two characters from different backgrounds who must work together to face a common challenge. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video for an intense viewing experience.

Also read: Bloody Beggar, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and more OTT releases to watch this week

5. Bandish Bandits Season 2 - Amazon Prime

Bandish Bandits returns for its second season on December 13, 2024. The musical drama continues the story of its lead characters, blending classical music with modern sounds. The release of the first track, Ghar Aa Maahi, gives fans a preview of what's to come. Watch season 2 on Amazon Prime Video to follow the evolving journeys of these music lovers.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 17:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
GTA Online

GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets