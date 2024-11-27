Squid Game 2, Mismatched Season 3, Amaran and more OTT release to watch in December

As the year nears its end, December 2024 promises an exciting lineup of new shows and films set to stream across various OTT platforms. Whether you're a fan of intense dramas, thrilling action, or light-hearted comedies, there's something for everyone. Here are five key releases you should add to your watchlist.

1. Squid Game Season 2 - Netflix

After its explosive success in 2021, Squid Game returns for its second season on Netflix. The new season picks up with Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), who survived the deadly games in season 1. Now, Gi-Hun seeks to put an end to the brutal game once and for all. Viewers can catch all the action starting December 26, 2024, when Squid Game season 2 drops on Netflix.

Also read: Lucky Baskhar OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's latest crime drama film

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Mismatched Season 3 - Netflix

Mismatched, a popular Netflix series, is back for its third season. The lead actors, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, shared the exciting news with fans via a playful Instagram video, revealing the release date as December 13, 2024. The romantic drama continues to follow the evolving relationship between the main characters. Season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Also read: IIT-Bombay student falls prey to digital arrest scam, loses ₹7 lakh: How should one alert and protect oneself?

3. Amaran - Netflix

Amaran, a Tamil-language film based on the true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, will stream on Netflix starting December 11, 2024. Starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, the film follows the journey of a commissioned officer and has already gained significant attention for its gripping narrative. It's a must-watch for fans of real-life inspired stories.

4. Agni - Amazon Prime

Releasing on December 6, 2024, Agni is a film that promises to deliver a powerful story of resilience and teamwork. The plot revolves around Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) and Samit (Divyenndu), two characters from different backgrounds who must work together to face a common challenge. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video for an intense viewing experience.

Also read: Bloody Beggar, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and more OTT releases to watch this week

5. Bandish Bandits Season 2 - Amazon Prime

Bandish Bandits returns for its second season on December 13, 2024. The musical drama continues the story of its lead characters, blending classical music with modern sounds. The release of the first track, Ghar Aa Maahi, gives fans a preview of what's to come. Watch season 2 on Amazon Prime Video to follow the evolving journeys of these music lovers.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.