Squid Game Season 3 release date is here: Know when your favourite show will hit Netflix

Squid Game Season 3 release date: After months of anticipation, Netflix has confirmed when the thrilling final season will arrive. Get ready for an intense conclusion.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 14:41 IST
Squid Game Season 3 release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Squid Game Season 3, set to premiere on June 27. (Netflix)

Squid Game fans, brace yourselves as Netflix has made it official – the highly anticipated Season 3 of Squid Game is set to arrive soon, promising a thrilling conclusion to the deadly games. This season will push the stakes even higher, as fans prepare for the final round of what has become a global phenomenon. After weeks of speculation and leaks, the release date is confirmed, and it's closer than many expected.

Squid Game Season 3: Cast, plot and more

The new season will pick up right where the intense second season left off, continuing the battle between Gi-hun and the enigmatic Front Man. Lee Jung-jae returns as the determined Gi-hun, with Lee Byung-hun reprising his role as the sinister Front Man. Alongside them, the series will see familiar faces like Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, and Kang Ae-sim, while also introducing fresh characters played by Park Gyu-young and Yim Siwan, further deepening the complex dynamics of the game.

Also read
Fans can expect an intense narrative arc as the seeds planted in previous seasons come to fruition. The new season will delve deeper into the origins of the game and its creators, adding layers to the story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The fight for survival reaches new heights, and viewers will witness new twists that may change the entire course of the game.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch

The third and final season of Squid Game will be available for streaming on Netflix starting June 27, 2025. The long-awaited date aligns with earlier leaks from the Netflix Korea YouTube channel. The full season will be available to watch on the release day, and fans can expect all episodes to drop at once, making it a binge-worthy event.

Alongside the announcement, Netflix has shared teaser images on X that hint at what's to come. In one image, a bed of flowers is accompanied by a black coffin adorned with a pink bow, and a Squid Game player is seen being dragged by a guard. These chilling visuals also showcase the return of the infamous doll from the Red Light, Green Light game, along with a new character, Chul-su, set to play a role in the season's ominous atmosphere.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 14:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets