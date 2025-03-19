Latest Tech News How To Squid Game Season 3 release date: The deadly thriller drama series set to release on…

Squid Game Season 3 release date: The deadly thriller drama series set to release on…

Squid Game Season 3 release date: The final season is almost here, promising shocking twists, intense competition, and a transformed Gi-hun as the deadly game reaches its peak.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 12:02 IST
Squid Game Season 3 release date
Squid Game Season 3 release date
Squid Game Season 3: The final season promises new challenges, a transformed Gi-hun, and intense drama. (Netflix)

Fans of intense competition and high-stakes drama can expect a thrilling conclusion to the Squid Game saga as Season 3 gears up for its release. Following its massive success, the highly anticipated third season will conclude the story, bringing even more suspense and action. Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game Season 3.

What Lies Ahead in Squid Game Season 3

The final season will continue right where Season 2 left off. Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-Jae, remains determined to dismantle the deadly game that has cost so many lives. The Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, who was revealed to be Player 001, is plotting his next steps. The remaining players will face even more dangerous and life-threatening challenges.

Also read
A chilling poster for Season 3 has already been released, showing a pink guard dragging a bloodied contestant toward a coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon. The once-vibrant arena now features a dark, swirling flower-patterned floor, hinting at a shift in tone and stakes for the upcoming season.

Squid Game Season 3: Unexpected Turns Expected

The creators of Squid Game have promised that Season 3 will take the series in a completely new direction. Viewers are encouraged to pay attention to the end credits of Season 2, where a mid-credit scene teases what's next. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's creator, has also revealed that Gi-hun's character will undergo a dramatic transformation in the new season.

Squid Game Season 2 set a new record, becoming Netflix's third most-watched season with 68 million views in its debut week. It also topped the Top 10 TV Series (Non-English) list in 92 countries.

Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that Gi-hun will face a critical crossroads in Season 3. After losing everything, including his best friend, he will confront his failure and question whether to continue his mission or abandon it entirely. Gi-hun will not be the same character viewers saw in Season 2.

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date

Squid Game Season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix, with the release set for June 27. If you haven't caught up on Season 2 yet, now is the perfect time to binge-watch it before the final season arrives.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 12:02 IST
