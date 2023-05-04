SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

SRH vs KKR Dream11 predictions: In the 47th game of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in a game that can determine the rest of their season. Both the teams have been performing underwhelmingly and so far, have posted just six points on the table. And if you are an online fantasy cricket player who is confused about the playing 11, best performers from the game, and more before building their team, then check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

SRH have had a disappointing season when it comes to their batting unit, with just a couple of exceptions. While they have posted big runs, it has not come from an organized effort. Their bowling, however, has performed pretty well. On the other hand, KKR has also struggled with consistent batting but the middle order has impressed. The spin bowling for KKR in particular has been impressive.

SRH vs KKR: Time, Venue, and Pitch report

The 47th match of the IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM, today.

The Hyderabad pitch is considered to be a batting pitch, with average first innings score of around 172. The average second innings score is around 148. The pitch helps both pacers and spinners alike. It should be noted that three out of four times, the team batting first has won the game here.

SRH vs KKR: Probable Playing 11

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR: Best performers

On SRH's side, the three players who have impressed the most are South African wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen who has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 182.14. Alongside bowler Mayank Markande and all-rounder Aiden Markram have also shown good form.

Coming to KKR, their best player this season has been Rinku Singh who has scored 270 runs with an average of 54 and a strike rate of 151. Apart from him, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been great at taking crucial wickets. Gurbaz has also shown signs of returning to form.