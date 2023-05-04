Home How To SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 11:51 IST
SRH vs KKR
SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)
SRH vs KKR
SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (PTI)

SRH vs KKR Dream11 predictions: In the 47th game of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in a game that can determine the rest of their season. Both the teams have been performing underwhelmingly and so far, have posted just six points on the table. And if you are an online fantasy cricket player who is confused about the playing 11, best performers from the game, and more before building their team, then check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

SRH have had a disappointing season when it comes to their batting unit, with just a couple of exceptions. While they have posted big runs, it has not come from an organized effort. Their bowling, however, has performed pretty well. On the other hand, KKR has also struggled with consistent batting but the middle order has impressed. The spin bowling for KKR in particular has been impressive.

SRH vs KKR: Time, Venue, and Pitch report

The 47th match of the IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM, today.

The Hyderabad pitch is considered to be a batting pitch, with average first innings score of around 172. The average second innings score is around 148. The pitch helps both pacers and spinners alike. It should be noted that three out of four times, the team batting first has won the game here.

SRH vs KKR: Probable Playing 11

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR: Best performers

On SRH's side, the three players who have impressed the most are South African wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen who has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 182.14. Alongside bowler Mayank Markande and all-rounder Aiden Markram have also shown good form.

Coming to KKR, their best player this season has been Rinku Singh who has scored 270 runs with an average of 54 and a strike rate of 151. Apart from him, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been great at taking crucial wickets. Gurbaz has also shown signs of returning to form.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 11:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets