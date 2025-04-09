Latest Tech News How To State vs A Nobody OTT release: Know when and where to watch court drama online

State vs A Nobody OTT release: The legal drama, directed by Hansal Mehta, will premiere on Netflix soon in multiple languages.

By: HT TECH
Apr 09 2025
State vs A Nobody OTT release: The legal drama explores a young man’s struggle for justice within a complex and corrupt judicial system is set to stream soon.

The legal drama Court: State Vs. A Nobody, directed by Hansal Mehta, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The film delves into the complexities of the legal system, exploring how an illiterate individual can become entangled in its web. The movie, which will be offered in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, is set to cater to a wide range of viewers.

Court: State Vs. A Nobody will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting from April 11, 2025. You can enjoy the film in various languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

State vs A Nobody: Trailer, Plot and more

The movie follows Surya Teja, a junior lawyer working for a law firm led by Mohan Rao (played by Sai Kumar). Surya Teja aspires to take on and win a case that would allow him to surpass his father's role as a document notary. On the other side, 19-year-old Chandrashekar struggles to support his family through odd jobs. His mother and sister accompany his father, who works as a watchman on a piece of land.

Chandrashekar falls for Jabilli, a 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family. After her father's death, Jabilli's uncle, Mangapathi, assumes control of the family. Mangapathi uses his influence to bribe the police and fabricate false charges against anyone who threatens his family's honour. The narrative revolves around Surya Teja's discovery of this situation and his efforts to help Chandrashekar achieve justice.

Cast and Crew

State Vs. A Nobody marks the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh, who also wrote the film. The movie was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani under Wall Poster Cinema. The cast includes Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, P. Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi in pivotal roles.

