Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and release date leaked: Here's what we know so far

Stranger Things Season 5 is coming, and leaked details hint at release dates, mysterious episode titles, and new cast members. Here’s everything revealed about the final season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 15:15 IST
Stranger Things Season 5
The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has been leaked online, which has revealed exciting details and surprises. (X)

Fans of Stranger Things have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite sci-fi horror series, and the countdown has begun. The show, which took the world by storm with its thrilling storylines and unforgettable characters, is set to conclude with its fifth and final season in 2025. After the intense cliffhanger of Season 4, viewers are eager to see how the saga of Hawkins, the Upside Down, and its inhabitants will come to an end. While Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, new details about the release schedule and cast have started to leak.

Stranger Things Season 5: When to Expect

According to sources, the first six episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are expected to drop on October 10, 2025. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the final two episodes, which are slated to arrive on November 27, 2025, marking the end of an era for the show. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have teased that this season will deliver major revelations and even introduce new characters to the story.

Also read
Episode titles for Season 5 have also been revealed, although one remains shrouded in mystery. Set in the fall of 1987, the season will feature the following episodes:

  1. The Crawl
  2. The Vanishing of … (title blurred)
  3. The Turnbow Trap
  4. Sorcerer
  5. Shock Jock
  6. Escape from Camazotz
  7. The Bridge
  8. The Rightside Up

The title for Episode 2, left deliberately blurred in a teaser, has sparked numerous fan theories. Speculation is already running wild as to how this episode might connect with previous seasons.

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast, Plot and more (Expected)

In addition to the returning cast, Stranger Things Season 5 will introduce several new faces. Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux will join the ensemble, with Linda Hamilton - famous for her role in The Terminator - appearing in a yet undisclosed role. Hamilton shared her excitement about joining the series at Netflix's Tudum event in 2023, calling it a unique experience as both a fan and an actress.

The Duffer Brothers have long planned the series' conclusion, even creating an extensive document detailing the secrets of the Upside Down. After Season 4 answered many questions, Season 5 promises to answer even more, delivering a fitting end to the show's iconic run.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 15:15 IST
