Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and release date leaked: Here's what we know so far

Fans of Stranger Things have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite sci-fi horror series, and the countdown has begun. The show, which took the world by storm with its thrilling storylines and unforgettable characters, is set to conclude with its fifth and final season in 2025. After the intense cliffhanger of Season 4, viewers are eager to see how the saga of Hawkins, the Upside Down, and its inhabitants will come to an end. While Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, new details about the release schedule and cast have started to leak.

Stranger Things Season 5: When to Expect

According to sources, the first six episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are expected to drop on October 10, 2025. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the final two episodes, which are slated to arrive on November 27, 2025, marking the end of an era for the show. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have teased that this season will deliver major revelations and even introduce new characters to the story.

Also read: 5 Gripping thriller movies you can watch for free on Prime Video right now: Here's how

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Episode titles for Season 5 have also been revealed, although one remains shrouded in mystery. Set in the fall of 1987, the season will feature the following episodes:

The Crawl The Vanishing of … (title blurred) The Turnbow Trap Sorcerer Shock Jock Escape from Camazotz The Bridge The Rightside Up

Also read: The White Lotus Season 3: How to watch the new Thailand adventure online in the US

The title for Episode 2, left deliberately blurred in a teaser, has sparked numerous fan theories. Speculation is already running wild as to how this episode might connect with previous seasons.

Also read: Daredevil: Born Again: Know US release date, time, and where to watch it online

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast, Plot and more (Expected)

In addition to the returning cast, Stranger Things Season 5 will introduce several new faces. Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux will join the ensemble, with Linda Hamilton - famous for her role in The Terminator - appearing in a yet undisclosed role. Hamilton shared her excitement about joining the series at Netflix's Tudum event in 2023, calling it a unique experience as both a fan and an actress.

The Duffer Brothers have long planned the series' conclusion, even creating an extensive document detailing the secrets of the Upside Down. After Season 4 answered many questions, Season 5 promises to answer even more, delivering a fitting end to the show's iconic run.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.