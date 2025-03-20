Latest Tech News How To Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Know when and where to watch unprivileged filmmakers' epic tale online

Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Know when and where to watch unprivileged filmmakers' epic tale online

Superboys of Malegaon OTT release date: After a successful theatrical run, the film based on an aspiring filmmaker’s journey will soon be streamed on this digital platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 13:44 IST
Superboys of Malegaon
Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Discover when and where to watch this inspiring filmmaker's journey online. (YouTube)

Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: The film Superboys of Malegaon, based on the life of a passionate filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, is gearing up for its OTT release. After its theatrical debut on February 28, 2025, the film will soon be available for streaming. The movie is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, which highlighted the world of amateur filmmaking in the small town.

Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release: Plot, Cast and more

The story revolves around Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, and his journey to make a movie despite the limited resources available to him. It also sheds light on the other talented individuals who support him and share his dreams. Superboys of Malegaon explores the power of creativity and ambition in an environment where these qualities often face challenges.

Also read: Squid Game Season 3 release date: The deadly thriller drama series set to release on…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

In addition to its unique story, the film has garnered attention at several prestigious international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in key roles. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

Also read: Chhava OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vicky Kaushal's action movie online

Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its successful run in theatres. Amazon MGM Studios, Tiger Baby Productions, and Excel Entertainment are all involved in bringing the movie to digital audiences. Notably, the film will be the first Amazon-backed Indian movie to have a theatrical release before its OTT debut.

Also read: Bridgerton Season 4 release date: Everything you need to know about its release and plot

As per industry norms, the digital release is expected to take place within 60 to 90 days following the film's theatrical release. This means Superboys of Malegaon could land on Prime Video by the end of March or the beginning of April 2025. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the exact date.

Zoya Akhtar, one of the producers of the film, shared her thoughts about the project in an interview with the First Post. She explained how she became familiar with Nasir Shaikh's work after watching the documentary and later meeting him at a film festival. This encounter led to their friendship, and it became the foundation for the movie's development.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 13:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money
GTA 6 pre-orders

GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025
GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets