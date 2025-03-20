Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: Know when and where to watch unprivileged filmmakers' epic tale online

Superboys of Malegaon OTT release: The film Superboys of Malegaon, based on the life of a passionate filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, is gearing up for its OTT release. After its theatrical debut on February 28, 2025, the film will soon be available for streaming. The movie is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, which highlighted the world of amateur filmmaking in the small town.

Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release: Plot, Cast and more

The story revolves around Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, and his journey to make a movie despite the limited resources available to him. It also sheds light on the other talented individuals who support him and share his dreams. Superboys of Malegaon explores the power of creativity and ambition in an environment where these qualities often face challenges.

In addition to its unique story, the film has garnered attention at several prestigious international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in key roles. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

Superboys of Malegaon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The film will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its successful run in theatres. Amazon MGM Studios, Tiger Baby Productions, and Excel Entertainment are all involved in bringing the movie to digital audiences. Notably, the film will be the first Amazon-backed Indian movie to have a theatrical release before its OTT debut.

As per industry norms, the digital release is expected to take place within 60 to 90 days following the film's theatrical release. This means Superboys of Malegaon could land on Prime Video by the end of March or the beginning of April 2025. However, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the exact date.

Zoya Akhtar, one of the producers of the film, shared her thoughts about the project in an interview with the First Post. She explained how she became familiar with Nasir Shaikh's work after watching the documentary and later meeting him at a film festival. This encounter led to their friendship, and it became the foundation for the movie's development.

