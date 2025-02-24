Latest Tech News How To Swargam OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aju Varghese and Johny Antony's movie online

Swargam OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aju Varghese and Johny Antony's movie online

Swargam OTT release: Aju Varghese’s Malayalam film is set for its digital debut. Find out when and where to stream this family drama online.

By: HT TECH
Feb 24 2025
Swargam OTT release
Swargam is making its digital debut soon. Here's when and where you can catch Aju Varghese's film. (Sun NXT)

Aju Varghese and Johny Antony's Malayalam film Swargam is set to make its digital debut after a mixed box office performance. Originally released in theatres on November 8, 2024, the film will now stream on Manorama MAX starting February 7, 2025. Despite a moderate reception at the box office, the movie is expected to find a broader audience online.

Swargam OTT release: Plot, cast and more

Swargam focuses on the dynamics of a family facing life's challenges, with themes centred on love, faith, and unity. The story explores how spiritual beliefs and close family ties shape the way individuals deal with everyday obstacles. The characters' journey highlights the importance of relationships over material wealth, making it relatable to many.

Also read
The film features Aju Varghese and Johny Antony in the leading roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Ananya, Manju Pillai, Sijoy Varghese, and Vineeth Thattil. Lizy K. Fernandez, Sajin Cherukayil, and Abhiram Radhakrishnan also appear in key roles. Directed by Rejis Antony, Swargam was produced by CN Global Movies, with Dr. Lizy K. Fernandez serving as the producer. The screenplay and dialogues were crafted by Rejis Antony and Rose Rejis, while S. Saravanan handled cinematography. Don Max edited the film.

Swargam Reception

Despite a theatrical run that earned around Rs. 1.18 crore worldwide, Swargam failed to make a significant impact at the box office. However, the film has a rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb, with some viewers praising its emotional depth and exploration of family values. The digital release offers a fresh opportunity for a broader audience to experience the film.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 19:33 IST
