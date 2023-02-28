    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release: Check when, where to watch Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer online

    Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release: Check when, where to watch Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer online

    Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release: The Kannada-language period drama series will soon get its digital debut. Know when and where to watch the Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 16:50 IST
    Taj: Divided by Blood
    Know all about the Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release. (Zee5)
    Taj: Divided by Blood
    Know all about the Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release. (Zee5)

    Mughal emperor Akbar has been frequently portrayed in films and TV series. In 2008, Hritik Roshan starrer Jodha Akbar showcased a different side of the emperor and in 2013 a show by the same name aired on Zee TV, which had a drama-romance take. Now, a certain streaming platform is bringing yet another side of Akbar, which is filled with power struggle and politics. Starring Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari, you should not miss out on Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release. Check when and where to watch it online.

    Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - Details

    The Hindi-language period drama web series is produced by Contiloe Pictures. The story takes place in the 16th century and centers around Akbar, his three sons Salim, Murad, and Daniyal, and their conflict over succession to the throne. The tale is a convoluted saga of power struggle that involves intricate politics, beautiful poetry, intense romances, deceit, betrayals and bloodshed.

    The series stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, Taaha Shah and others in pivotal roles. Notably, Shah will be playing the role of an aging Akbar while Gulati and Hydari will be playing the role of Salim and Anarkali. The logo was unveiled at a ceremony in Mumbai on February 14 and the official trailer came out on February 17.

    The trailer was also posted on YouTube and it has garnered more than 27 million views, 20,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

    Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - When to watch

    The period-drama film will be streaming starting March 3. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Friday onwards.

    Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - Where to watch

    Zee5 took to Twitter to announce the new web series. It tweeted, “Kayi saalo se andhere mein chupe hue #TAJKeRaaz par jald hi padegi roshini! Hoga khulasa in #TAJDividedByBlood On #ZEE5, premieres 3rd March”.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 16:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5