Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release: Check when, where to watch Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer online

Mughal emperor Akbar has been frequently portrayed in films and TV series. In 2008, Hritik Roshan starrer Jodha Akbar showcased a different side of the emperor and in 2013 a show by the same name aired on Zee TV, which had a drama-romance take. Now, a certain streaming platform is bringing yet another side of Akbar, which is filled with power struggle and politics. Starring Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari, you should not miss out on Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release. Check when and where to watch it online.

Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - Details

The Hindi-language period drama web series is produced by Contiloe Pictures. The story takes place in the 16th century and centers around Akbar, his three sons Salim, Murad, and Daniyal, and their conflict over succession to the throne. The tale is a convoluted saga of power struggle that involves intricate politics, beautiful poetry, intense romances, deceit, betrayals and bloodshed.

The series stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, Taaha Shah and others in pivotal roles. Notably, Shah will be playing the role of an aging Akbar while Gulati and Hydari will be playing the role of Salim and Anarkali. The logo was unveiled at a ceremony in Mumbai on February 14 and the official trailer came out on February 17.

The trailer was also posted on YouTube and it has garnered more than 27 million views, 20,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - When to watch

The period-drama film will be streaming starting March 3. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Friday onwards.

Taj: Divided by Blood OTT release - Where to watch

Zee5 took to Twitter to announce the new web series. It tweeted, “Kayi saalo se andhere mein chupe hue #TAJKeRaaz par jald hi padegi roshini! Hoga khulasa in #TAJDividedByBlood On #ZEE5, premieres 3rd March”.