Tamil OTT release this week: Pichaikkaran 2, Tamilarasan, Farhana, and more

Tamil OTT release this week: Know all about the Tamil films and shows you can stream online. The list includes Pichaikkaran 2, Tamilarasan, Farhana, and others.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 20:20 IST
Check out the Tamil OTT release this week.
Check out the Tamil OTT release this week. (Disney+ Hotstar Tamil YouTube)

The Tamil film industry has produced some highly-rated movies lately. From Sasikumar's Ayothi, Soori and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai to Jayam Ravi's Agilan, there have been some really good movies to watch. But if you have watched all the relatively older films and are on the hunt for something new, then you should check out the Tamil OTT release this week. Some really interesting movies and shows have been released recently that you should be watching. The list includes Pichaikkaran 2, Tamilarasan, Farhana, Raavana Kottam, and Kudimahaan. Let us take a closer look.

Pichaikkaran 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Pichaikkaran 2 is a science fiction action film written and directed by Vijay Antony in his directorial debut. The film stars an ensemble cast of Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Y. G. Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, and Dev Gill. The story revolves around a business tycoon who is being preyed on for his wealth and a beggar who is on a constant hunt for his long-lost sister.

Tamilarasan on Zee5

Tamilarasan is an action thriller film written and directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by SNS Production Company. The film stars Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Sonu Sood, Ramya Nambeesan, and Sangeetha. The story revolves around a compassionate police officer who discovers that his son needs a heart transplant. However, the greed of the hospital pushes his son down the priority list. The police officer must now take drastic steps in order to save his son's life.

Farhana on SonyLiv

Farhana is a thriller drama film written and directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Selvaraghavan. The story revolves around a young woman who takes up a job at a call center to provide for her family. But a friendship with a stranger lands her in trouble.

Raavana Kottam on Amazon Prime Videos

Raavana Kottam is a political drama film written and directed by Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yaanai Koottam fame and produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Group. The film stars Shanthanu, Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, and Prabhu. The story revolves around a youngster who takes revenge against a few people for killing his friend.

Kudimahaan on Amazon Prime Videos

Kudimahaan is a drama comedy film directed by Prakash N and written by Sree Kumar. The film stars Vijay Sivan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Suresh Chakravarth, Sethu Raman and Namo Narayanan, Kathiravan, Honest Raj, and others. The movie revolves around a teetotaller whose unique health problem affects his life. The rest of the story is how he deals with it.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 20:20 IST
