TATA IPL 2023 DC vs GT Live: Where to Stream Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Online

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs GT Live: Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans had contrasting fortunes in their last matches. While Capitals fell to a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants despite a half century by skipper David Warner, Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, courtesy a strong batting performance by Shubman Gill.

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans face each other in a thrilling encounter today, April 4. Know where you can watch DC vs GT live online.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs GT Live: Time and Venue

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The DC vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs GT Live: Where to watch

The Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

DC vs GT: Squad Comparison

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.