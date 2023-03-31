Home How To TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Opening Ceremony and GT vs CSK Match

TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Catch the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 and the action of GT vs CSK on Star Sports channels, Jio Cinema app and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 12:19 IST
The opening match of IPL 2023 is set to take place today. (Indian Premier League Twitter)
After weeks of anticipation, the new season of the TATA IPL 2023 is finally here, and it is promising to put up an even better show than in the last season. For the past few weeks, the inaugural Women's Premier League had garnered the world's attention with Mumbai Indians taking the title, and it is the IPL's turn to thrill the world for the next few months, starting with Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings today, March 31.

But before the match takes place, the TATA IPL opening ceremony will take place at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – the Narendra Modi Stadium.

TATA IPL 2023: Opening ceremony details

The opening ceremony of TATA IPL 2023 is going to take place today, March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The live stream of the event will start at 6:00 PM IST. Viewers can catch this spectacle live from the comfort of their homes on Star Sports Network channels. Moreover, Jio Cinema will also telecast the event.

The opening ceremony is expected to be a star-studded event with captains of all the participating teams expected to make an appearance. Performances by Arijit Singh as well as participation of Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia have been confirmed.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: When, where to watch

The opening match of the TATA IPL 2023 season is set to take place today, March 31, between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM IST. After two years of the pandemic, the tournament will be reverting to the home and away format. The match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

TATA IPL fans can catch all the action of GT vs CSK on Star Sports Network channels. Moreover, the matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 12:19 IST
