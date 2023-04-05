TATA IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live: Where to Stream Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Online

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live: Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both started their IPL journeys this season with wins. Royals registered a massive 72-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of quick half centuries by Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. On the other hand, Punjab Kings also registered a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders with Bhanuka Rajapaksa starring. Having lost 4 out of 5 previous encounters against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings are the underdogs coming into the match.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings face each other in a gripping encounter today, April 5. Know where you can watch RR vs PBKS live online.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live: Time and Venue

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The RR vs PBKS match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live: Where to watch

The Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

RR vs PBKS: Squad Comparison

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.