TATA IPL Final Match 2023: Know date, venue, which teams ranks 1st on Points Table

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule and venue for the final match of the TATA IPL 2023. Check the current IPL points table too.

Know when and where the TATA IPL 2023 final match will be played. (IPL Website)
Know when and where the TATA IPL 2023 final match will be played. (IPL Website)

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is a treat for cricket fans. The TATA IPL 2023 began on March 31 and recently the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule of the IPL 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to May 28, 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. As per the information provided by BCCI, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Meanwhile, it can be known that we are almost in the middle of the ongoing IPL 2023, and do you know if the team you support is at the top of the IPL Points table or not? Which IPL team has garnered the most points to stand at the top of the TATA IPL points table 2023?

Notably, there are still several matches left and the points chart will keep on changing based on daily winners. As per the match schedule, on the weekdays there is one IPL match to be played, while on the Weekends that is Saturday and Sunday, cricket fans get the opportunity to watch two IPL matches per day. Here is all you need to know about the TATA IPL 2023 Points Table:

TATA IPL 2023: Points Table

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently leading the TATA IPL Points Table with 10 points. They have won 4 matches and have lost 1. The team at the second spot is Gujarat Titans (GT) followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the third spot. While the team which stands at the last is Delhi Capitals with 4 points, two wins and three losses.

POSTEAMPWLNRNRRPTS
1CSK75200.66210
2GT75200.58010
3RR74300.8448
4LSG74300.5478
5RCB8440-0.1398
6PBKS7430-0.1628
7KKR8350-0.0276
8MI7340-0.6206
9SRH7250-0.7254
10DC7250-0.9614

Wondering how and where you can check the latest IPL standings online? All you need to do is visit the official page of the Indian Premier League. Check the steps you need to follow here:

How and where you can check the latest IPL standings online

Step 1:

Open any browser you use and visit the official website of the Indian Premier League or simply click on the link- https://www.iplt20.com/.
Step 2:

From here you can click on Points Table to check the rankings.
Step 3:

You can also get other details like scheduled matches, stats, teams, and more.

