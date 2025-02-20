Thandel OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s rom-com online

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Thandel made its theatrical debut on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film performed well at the box office, collecting over Rs. 100 crores worldwide. It received mixed reactions from audiences and critics and currently holds a 7/10 rating on IMDb. With its theatrical run nearing its end, the film is set to arrive on an OTT platform soon.

Thandel OTT Release: Plot, Cast and More

Thandel is inspired by a real-life incident in 2018, in which a group of fishermen from Srikakulam unintentionally entered Pakistani waters. The narrative blends romance and drama, focusing on the love story set against the backdrop of difficult circumstances. After its successful run in theatres, the movie is now preparing to make its debut on a digital platform.

Also read: Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie to stream online on…

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Raju, a fisherman who faces various challenges. His portrayal features a rugged look with messy hair and a thick beard, reflecting the harsh realities of a fisherman's life. Sai Pallavi stars as his love interest, Satya, adding depth to the emotional storyline.

Apart from the lead actors, the film includes Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, Kalyani Natarajan, Parvateesam, Mahesh Achanta, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in supporting roles. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, the film features cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen and editing by Naveen Nooli. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.

Also read: Baby John OTT release: Know when and where to watch Varun Dhawan's action thriller online

Thandel OTT Release: Box Office Performance

The film opened to strong numbers but experienced fluctuations in earnings after the first weekend. Despite this, it crossed Rs. 100 crores globally, marking a milestone for Naga Chaitanya's career.

Also read: Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Nithiya Menon's romantic comedy movie now streaming on this platform…

Thandel OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The digital release of Thandel has been confirmed for Netflix. According to reports, the film is expected to be available for streaming in March 2025. While the official date remains unannounced, sources indicate that Thandel may be released on the platform on either March 7 or March 14. Further updates on its digital premiere are awaited.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.