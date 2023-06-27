Home How To The Bachelorette season 20 OTT release: When, where to watch the latest season online

The Bachelorette season 20 OTT release: When, where to watch the latest season online

The Bachelorette season 20 OTT is out. Know when, where, and how to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 11:55 IST
Watch The Bachelorette Season 20 online.
Watch The Bachelorette Season 20 online. (ABC)
Watch The Bachelorette Season 20 online.
Watch The Bachelorette Season 20 online. (ABC)

Have you been following Charity Lawson since “The Bachelor”? Then you might want to watch “The Bachelorette, Season 20” as she continues to look for the love of her life. This latest season of The Bachelorette will be all about finding a true match for the lead, Charity Lawson. She recently did the show “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross where she came fourth, according to Tom's Guide.

In The Bachelorette season 20, Charity will have 25 single men including a pro wrestler, a yacht captain, and two single dads from whom she will choose her right match. So, if you are looking forward to the new season of The Bachelorette, here is what you really need to know.

What is The Bachelorette season 20 hype about?

Charity Lawson made quite an impression in The Bachelor season 27 which led her to continue the journey to find one true love. The new season of The Bachelorette will help Charity to find her true match among 25 hot and single men.

The journey of finding love will first begin in Los Angeles and then they will move to various different destinations in the U.S.

The Bachelorette Season 20: When and Where to watch

The Bachelorette is a reality television show, and one of the ways to watch it is on ABC. The first episode aired on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The next episode will air on Monday, July 3rd. However, to watch the show in India, you will need to take the online route and access the ABC streaming site or Hulu using a VPN (virtual private network). Hulu will stream the episodes one day after they have aired on ABC. Do note, these platforms are not free and you will need a subscription in order to watch its latest episodes.

You can also access the ABC network on services like Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue but they are only available in a few areas.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 11:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets