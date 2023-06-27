The Bachelorette season 20 OTT release: When, where to watch the latest season online

Have you been following Charity Lawson since “The Bachelor”? Then you might want to watch “The Bachelorette, Season 20” as she continues to look for the love of her life. This latest season of The Bachelorette will be all about finding a true match for the lead, Charity Lawson. She recently did the show “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross where she came fourth, according to Tom's Guide.

In The Bachelorette season 20, Charity will have 25 single men including a pro wrestler, a yacht captain, and two single dads from whom she will choose her right match. So, if you are looking forward to the new season of The Bachelorette, here is what you really need to know.

What is The Bachelorette season 20 hype about?

Charity Lawson made quite an impression in The Bachelor season 27 which led her to continue the journey to find one true love. The new season of The Bachelorette will help Charity to find her true match among 25 hot and single men.

The journey of finding love will first begin in Los Angeles and then they will move to various different destinations in the U.S.

The Bachelorette Season 20: When and Where to watch

The Bachelorette is a reality television show, and one of the ways to watch it is on ABC. The first episode aired on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The next episode will air on Monday, July 3rd. However, to watch the show in India, you will need to take the online route and access the ABC streaming site or Hulu using a VPN (virtual private network). Hulu will stream the episodes one day after they have aired on ABC. Do note, these platforms are not free and you will need a subscription in order to watch its latest episodes.

You can also access the ABC network on services like Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue but they are only available in a few areas.