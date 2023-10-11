The BGMI 2.8 update is here! Check out what’s new

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been rigorously promoting the 2.8 update with teasers along with the BGMI podcast, which also offers a giveaway. Now, the new update has finally been released and players can start upgrading their game to experience the new theme along with Metro Royale Season and Cycle 5 Season 14. Are you excited to know what's in the new update? Know more about the BGMI 2.8 update here.

BGMI 2.8 update

The new thrilling 2.8 update has been finally rolled out. As the Halloween season nears, the BGMI maps have been infected with Zombies, new enemies, challenges, abilities, and items. The update brings new tweaks, features, and rewards to the game which will certainly excite players. In addition to being exciting, it will be engaging and will keep players hooked to their devices for a long time.

In the 2.8 update, the Erangel, Livik, and Miramar maps will have a new Aerolith Lab in which only brave and gutsy players can enter. The area will contain an onslaught of infected Mutants along with valuable supplies and resources. Furthermore, players can also get a chance to find a respawn card. All the zombies you need to defect are here, along with their boss. However, the killing of the boss will come as a benefit as it will reward you with loot.

Three different varieties of zombies are present in the along and they will be armed with weapons and shields in the Aerolith lab. After killing these zombies, players will be given genetic elements that will grant them exceptional skills. Furthermore, for efficient land and sea travel, players can use the Maglev Hoverboard, which can be acquired from the Lab.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.