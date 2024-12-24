Latest Tech News How To The Family Man 3 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller series online

The Family Man S3 OTT release: The much-awaited third season of the hit thriller series is almost ready to premiere on Amazon Prime. Here’s when to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 20:13 IST
The Family Man S3 OTT release date: Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller series is expected to premiere around Diwali 2025. (Amazon Prime)

The Family Man 3 OTT release: The third season of The Family Man, a popular Indian thriller web series, is in the final stages of production. Filming for the last sequences is currently underway, with the crew working to complete the season. As the show returns for its next chapter, fans can expect the same level of intrigue and suspense that characterised the previous seasons. The series will once again feature Manoj Bajpayee in his iconic role, along with new additions, including Jaideep Ahlawat, who will join the cast in a significant role.

Family Man Season 3 OTT release date: Plot, cast and more

The new season will explore contemporary issues, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global societies. This storyline aims to address pressing concerns while maintaining the show's ability to engage and resonate with audiences.

Key original cast members will reprise their roles in The Family Man Season 3. Priyamani will return as Suchitra Tiwari, while Sharib Hashmi will once again play JK Talpade. Ashlesha Thakur will portray Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha will be Atharv Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar will resume his role as Arvind.

Since its debut in 2019, The Family Man has captivated viewers, with a successful second season released in 2021. The series' popularity has only grown, making Season 3 one of the most anticipated shows in the OTT space. Filming for the third season began in May 2024, marking a significant milestone in the show's production.

The Family Man 3 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch online

According to some industry reports, The Family Man Season 3 is expected to wrap up production by December 2024. Following this, the post-production phase will begin, which is projected to last between 9 and 12 months. If this schedule holds, the third season is likely to be available for streaming around Diwali 2025.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 20:13 IST
