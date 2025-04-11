Latest Tech News How To The Last of Us Season 2: Check the global release date, when and where to watch in US

The Last of Us Season 2: Check the global release date, when and where to watch in US

The Last of Us returns with Season 2, continuing Joel and Ellie’s journey. Here's when, where, and how to watch the upcoming episodes globally.

By: HT TECH
Apr 11 2025, 14:22 IST
The Last of Us Season 2
The Last of Us Season 2: Premiere details, global release times, and where to watch revealed. (X)

A new season of The Last of Us will debut globally starting Sunday, April 13. The second season follows the storyline of the video game The Last of Us Part II, advancing the narrative by around five years after the events of Season 1. The show will be available to watch on HBO and Max in the United States, with international viewers able to tune in based on their respective time zones.

The Last of Us Season 2: Premiere Date and Platforms

The first episode of Season 2 will air on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT in the United States, available via HBO's TV channel and Max streaming service. International audiences can watch the premiere on different platforms based on their region. In the UK, viewers can access it through Sky Atlantic or Now TV. Canadian audiences can stream it via Crave. All platforms will release the first episode at the same time.

Also read
The Last of Us Season 2: Global Release Times

International fans can watch the premiere at varying times based on their time zones. In Canada, the episode will air at 9 pm. Brazil will see it at 10 pm, while Portugal and much of Western Europe will get it at 2 am on Monday, April 14. Spain and Central Europe will have it at 3 am, and Eastern European countries like Bulgaria will see it at 4 am. Indian viewers can watch at 6:30 am, and in Australia, it will air at 11 am on Binge. New Zealanders can catch the episode at 1 pm on Sky SoHo.

The Last of Us Season 2: Episode Release Schedule

Season 2 will feature seven episodes, fewer than Season 1's nine. This decision was made to better suit the story's pacing. The episode release schedule is as follows:

  • Episode 1: Future Days – April 13, 2025
  • Episode 2: April 20, 2025
  • Episode 3: April 27, 2025
  • Episode 4: May 4, 2025

  • Episode 5: May 11, 2025
  • Episode 6: May 18, 2025
  • Episode 7: May 25, 2025

Episodes will be released on Sundays in the U.S. and on Mondays for international audiences.

