The Last of Us Season 2: Know when and where to watch Pedro Pascal’s intense drama online

The much-anticipated second season of The Last of Us is set to premiere on April 13. Fans of the acclaimed video game adaptation can expect to see their favourite characters, Joel and Ellie, return for another season of intense drama. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will reprise their roles as the lead characters, with new cast members bringing fresh faces and storylines to the show.

Season 2 will debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available for streaming on Max. The release marks just over two years since the conclusion of Season 1, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the post-apocalyptic saga.

The Last of Us Season 2: Cast & Crew, Plot and more

Returning to the series are:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

In addition, new cast members will introduce significant roles:

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a major character from The Last of Us Part II.

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, who reprises his role from the video game.

Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie's love interest.

Young Mazino as Jesse, Ellie's friend and Dina's ex-boyfriend.

Catherine O'Hara in an undisclosed role, possibly playing a counsellor or therapist for Joel.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot

Season 2 picks up five years after the events of the first season. Joel and Ellie's relationship deepens as the consequences of their past actions begin to surface. The world around them grows even more perilous, filled with new dangers and complex moral dilemmas.

Recap of Season 1

The first season introduced a world ravaged by a fungal infection that turns humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Set twenty years after the outbreak, Joel, a battle-hardened survivor, is tasked with smuggling Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, across the country to the Fireflies, a rebel group. Their journey together creates a bond but also leaves them grappling with lasting consequences.

What's to Come in Season 2

With the addition of new characters and high-stakes drama, Season 2 promises to continue the gripping story with powerful emotional moments. Fans can expect intense plot twists and an exploration of the deeper complexities of Joel and Ellie's journey.

