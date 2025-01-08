Latest Tech News How To The Last of Us Season 2 OTT release date revealed with new trailer: Know how to stream and when it will launch

The Last of Us Season 2 OTT release date revealed with new trailer: Know how to stream and when it will launch

The release details for The Last of Us Season 2 are finally here. Here's everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 11:13 IST
Last of Us
Know all about The Last of Us Season 2 OTT release. (HBO)

The first season of The Last of Us, based on the critically acclaimed video game series by Naughty Dog, took the OTT world by storm in 2023 when it premiered. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, the show became an instant success. Now, we finally have information about when you can expect the highly anticipated second season to arrive. Here's everything you need to know about the release date, platforms, and more.

The Last of Us Season 2: OTT Release Date And What the Trailer Reveals

While it had already been announced that Season 2 would launch in 2025, a specific release window had remained elusive—until now. Thanks to a trailer released by Max, we have confirmation that the new season will debut in April 2025. While an exact date has not been revealed, fans can look forward to the season arriving just a few months from now.

Also read
The trailer offers us our first glimpse of Abby, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever. Without delving into spoilers, Abby plays a central role in The Last of Us Part II, the video game sequel to the first instalment. Her character is vital to the story, which focuses on themes of revenge and deep relationships.

As for the cast, Bella Ramsey reprises her role as Ellie, Pedro Pascal returns as Joel, Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy, Joel's brother, and Jeffrey Wright joins as Isaac.

How to Stream The Last of Us Season 2

If you are in the United States, you will be able to stream The Last of Us Season 2 on Max. In India, while the streaming platform hasn't been confirmed, it's likely that JioCinema will host the show, given its exclusive rights to stream HBO Originals in the region.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 11:13 IST
