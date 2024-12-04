The Sabarmati Report OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vikrant Massey’s latest film

The Sabarmati Report OTT release: Dheeraj Sarna's “The Sabarmati Report” premiered in theaters on November 15, 2024, and quickly garnered attention for its portrayal of the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is now set for its OTT release after making a strong box office debut, grossing Rs.1.25 crore on its opening day. The movie's total box office collection stands at Rs. 28.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.com.

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

The movie stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, Tushar Phulke, AI Arjun, Anjali Nadig, Sandeep Kumar, and Sundip Ved. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. With a budget of ₹50 crore, covering both production and advertising costs, the movie explores one of the most controversial events in modern Indian history - the February 27, 2002, Sabarmati Express fire that claimed 59 lives.

Massey plays a journalist determined to uncover the truth behind the fire, questioning whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack. His character is driven by a strong sense of ethical responsibility, while Raashii Khanna's role challenges his perceptions of journalism and the media's influence on public opinion. The film delves into the complexities of how such incidents are reported and raises questions about the pursuit of truth in a world often shaped by political motives.

The Sabarmati Report: When where to watch online

The Sabarmati Report will soon be available on streaming platforms. For those who missed its theatrical run, the film is expected to release on OTT around late December or early January. Reports suggest the film will likely stream on Zee5.

PM Modi Attended the Special Screening

The Sabarmati Report also gained significant attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special screening on Monday evening. He was accompanied by members of his Cabinet and the film's cast.

