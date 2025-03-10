The White Lotus Season 3: How to watch the new Thailand adventure online in the US

The wait is finally over. After a two-year hiatus, The White Lotus has returned with its much-anticipated third season. Fans of the hit series can now dive into another round of intrigue, wealth, and drama as the show takes a fresh turn, setting its sights on the exotic locales of Thailand. A new star-studded cast joins the fold, but one familiar face returns: Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, the spa therapist.

The White Lotus' Season 3: Plot, cast and more

The White Lotus follows a trend of satirical shows that explore the complex relationship between wealth and happiness alongside the struggles of the characters who believe they have it all. After seasons set in Hawaii and Sicily, the third season heads to Thailand's picturesque white sands and lush jungles, bringing new characters and dynamics into the mix.

In the latest season, viewers meet Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), three friends reconnecting for a vacation. However, their seemingly perfect lives might be far from ideal. A mismatched couple, Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), also find themselves caught up in the drama. Meanwhile, the dysfunctional Ratliff family - led by parents Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey) - is dealing with their own set of secrets. At the center of it all is Belinda, who returns after seeing her wellness business dreams crushed in season one. With Greg in the picture, will her past nightmares resurface?

The intertwining storylines take a thrilling turn as the action shifts to Bangkok and an extravagant party on Greg's private yacht. With eight episodes this season, there's plenty of drama to keep viewers hooked.

The White Lotus' Season 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

To watch The White Lotus season 3 online, HBO airs new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starting February 16. If HBO isn't part of your cable package, the most reliable way to catch the show is via Max, HBO's streaming platform. Max subscriptions start at $9.99/month for ad-supported streaming.

For ad-free viewing, you can opt for the $16.99/month plan. If you want to stream in 4K or on multiple devices, the $20.99/month tier is available. If you prefer even better value, paying upfront for a year will get you 12 months for the price of 10. Max is also available as an add-on to Sling TV, offering a $5/month discount on the ad-free plan for Sling's Blue package subscribers. Additionally, you can subscribe to Max through Amazon Prime Video for $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your existing Prime membership.

