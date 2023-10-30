Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers

In the era of the digital boom, one of the most expensive assets we can possess is our data. It has become extremely important to protect the data stored in our digital devices. There are hackers who are out there to steal your data at any moment. If you own an iPhone, you might think that it is not possible to get your data hacked. However, you are highly mistaken. There are various instances where thieves have stolen iPhones and hacked their data to get all the cash from their credit cards, bank apps, and more due to the fault of users themselves. Therefore, it is high time you start taking precautions before something really bad happens. There are some steps given below, with the help of which you can protect your data in iPhones

1. Opt for strong passcodes

1- If you are someone who likes to keep their passcodes very simple, then it is alarming. Start avoiding this practice immediately. Opt for at least six digits and consider adding letters and special characters to enhance passcode complexity.

Use the steps given below to change your passcode to alphanumeric:

1- Open settings in your iPhone.

2- Open Face ID and Passcode.

3- Go to change passcode option.

4- Choose Custom Alphanumeric code

2. Use Biometric Security

FaceID and Touch ID are convenient ways of security. They can not be cracked easily and even fail. It will require a passcode if someone restarts your iPhone. Prefer Biometric security in public places.

4. Use additional protection

Never forget to use additional protection for banking apps. Most of the banking and transaction apps have the feature of an extra passcode for an added layer of security. Make sure that this passcode differs from your iPhone's.

5-Act smartly if iPhone is stolen

If your iPhone is stolen, act promptly. Follow these steps:

1-Sign in to iCloud.com from another device to remotely wipe your phone using the "Find Devices" feature.

2-Contact your cellular carrier to deactivate the stolen phone's SIM card to prevent the thief from receiving verification codes.

3-Update passwords and revoke access from the stolen device on sensitive accounts like Google, Venmo, and Amazon.

By following these steps and implementing strong security measures, you can make it more challenging for thieves to hinder your digital life. Always stay vigilant and proactive in safeguarding your personal information.

