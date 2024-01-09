Tired of repetitive manual tasks? Know how Get Magical can help with its AI powers

Are you someone who is tired of doing time-taking repetitive tasks again and again? Then worry not because we have found just the right AI tool. While we struggle with some daily manual tasks, we always miss out on some tasks which are of higher importance and at the end of the day the items on our to-do list start to pile up. This can create an overwhelming feeling in the mind of an individual, therefore, the Get Magical extension is here to help. Know more about the productivity tool here and how it benefits individuals.

What is Get Magical?

Get Magical is a browser extension that automatically generates personalized messages. It is a free AI productivity app that includes an AI writer, text expander, and autofill extension that automates repetitive tasks. Get Magical is powered by OpenAI tools such as ChatGPT and GPT-4 which enables the tool to generate highly quality responses. Additionally, it helps users to create AI-generated messages for messages, emails or even customer replies. Its AI-powered tool can also be used to fill data, sheets, and more which will help save users time for crucial and important tasks which require focus, time, and maximum effort.

How Get Magical can help individuals and teams?

The Get Magical extension is powered by an AI assistant which performs tasks based on user prompts, Users can use it to write various kinds of content such as message replies, emails, sales pitches, etc.

The AI tool can be integrated into various Chrome apps such as Gmail, LinkedIn, Messenger, etc to help you create any type of writing within seconds. Additionally, it also provides message suggestions which do not require any prompt.

The AI Assist can make writing easy when you struggle to find the right words. It creates custom messages in seconds and checks spelling or grammar mistakes.

It also comes with an AI automation tool which types repetitive messages and updates databases on its own. The AI tools are automatically trained based on the teams' templates.

The AI tool is highly secure and it does not store your website data, giving you the freedom to browse without any fear of being tracked.

The Get Magical website says that in 2024, it will be introducing new AI capabilities to the tool to make it more powerful for its users. The extension has a free as well as paid subscription version based on individual and team requirements. The subscription starts from $6.50 per month for individual users and for teams, it starts from $12 per month.

