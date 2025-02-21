Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Daaku Maharaaj to Reacher Season 3 and Baby John and more

As the weekend approaches, your favourite OTT platforms are packed with thrilling releases that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're into gripping action, intense drama, or twisted mysteries, the latest binge-worthy titles cater to all tastes. Here's a handpicked list of some of the top fantasy and action-packed genres for your weekend watch:

Daaku Maharaaj - Netflix

The Telugu-language action drama Daaku Maharaaj makes its OTT debut after a successful run at the box office. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film tells the story of Sitaram, a former government engineer turned notorious dacoit. Played by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sitaram's life takes a dark turn as he is forced to embrace crime. After escaping prison, he becomes a driver for a family tied to his past. The action intensifies as Sitaram faces both his old enemies and his hidden emotions.

Reacher Season 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Reacher returns with its third season, starring Alan Ritchson as the fearless ex-military policeman Jack Reacher. In this season, Reacher travels to Maine to rescue a DEA informant while uncovering a dangerous network linked to a mysterious rug import business. But Reacher's mission becomes even more complicated as he faces a familiar foe from his past, forcing him to deal with ruthless criminals and rogue agents.

The White Lotus Season 3 - JioHotstar

The critically acclaimed satirical drama The White Lotus is back with its third season, set in a luxurious Thai resort. A new group of guests, each hiding their own secrets, arrive, and as the days pass, the seemingly perfect paradise unravels. The show combines dark humour with shocking twists, as deceit, death, and unexpected revelations stir up the drama.



Marco - Sony LIV

Marco, a Malayalam-language neo-noir thriller, tells the story of a gangster seeking revenge after a personal tragedy. Played by Unni Mukundan, Marco finds himself entangled in a web of crime and betrayal. Directed by Haneef Adeni, this gripping action film is now streaming on Sony LIV.

Baby John - Amazon Prime Video

Baby John centres on an honest DCP who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Forced to flee to protect his family, he must decide whether to stay in hiding or confront his enemies head-on to bring justice. This action-packed drama promises a tense and thrilling narrative.

