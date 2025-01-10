Latest Tech News How To Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Asura to Black Warrant and more

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Asura to Black Warrant and more

Weekend OTT watchlist: From supernatural horrors to political thrillers, this weekend's lineup promises action-packed entertainment. Check out top picks like Goosebumps: The Vanishing and Asura and more.

By: HT TECH
Jan 10 2025, 15:44 IST
Weekend OTT watchlist: From supernatural thrillers to political dramas, this weekend offers diverse and exciting content. (Pexels)

This weekend's OTT offerings bring a diverse mix of genres, ensuring something for every viewer. From thrilling mysteries to captivating dramas, the new releases cater to a wide range of tastes. Shows like Goosebumps: The Vanishing and Asura. Here's a look at the top five picks to keep you hooked over the weekend.

1. Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Disney+ Hotstar

Goosebumps: The Vanishing takes viewers into a supernatural world where two kids, Devin and Cece, visit their father in Brooklyn for a summer vacation. Their plans quickly change when they uncover a mysterious link to a local tragedy, drawing them into a series of unexpected events.

2. Asura – Netflix

Asura is set in 1979 Tokyo, where four sisters' lives are turned upside down after their father's affair is revealed. The drama explores the turmoil and consequences that follow, keeping viewers engaged until the final scene.

3. The Sabarmati Report – ZEE5

This political thriller follows an honest journalist investigating the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat. After powerful individuals interfere with his inquiry, another journalist picks up where he left off years later. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles.

4. Alpha Males Season 3 – Netflix

In the third season of Alpha Males, the comedy-drama continues to explore the lives of four close friends navigating relationships, masculinity, and modern challenges. The new episodes promise more humour and drama, keeping fans invested in their journey.

5. Black Warrant – Netflix

Black Warrant centres on an inexperienced superintendent who faces a series of challenges while working in Tihar jail. The thriller, based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, brings suspense and drama, with a strong cast including Zahan Kapoor, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets