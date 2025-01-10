Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Asura to Black Warrant and more

This weekend's OTT offerings bring a diverse mix of genres, ensuring something for every viewer. From thrilling mysteries to captivating dramas, the new releases cater to a wide range of tastes. Shows like Goosebumps: The Vanishing and Asura. Here's a look at the top five picks to keep you hooked over the weekend.

1. Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Disney+ Hotstar

Goosebumps: The Vanishing takes viewers into a supernatural world where two kids, Devin and Cece, visit their father in Brooklyn for a summer vacation. Their plans quickly change when they uncover a mysterious link to a local tragedy, drawing them into a series of unexpected events.

Also read: Friday OTT releases: The Sabarmati Report, Ad Vitam to Alpha Males Season 3 and more

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

2. Asura – Netflix

Asura is set in 1979 Tokyo, where four sisters' lives are turned upside down after their father's affair is revealed. The drama explores the turmoil and consequences that follow, keeping viewers engaged until the final scene.

Also read: Game Changer OTT release: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political action movie to stream on…

3. The Sabarmati Report – ZEE5

This political thriller follows an honest journalist investigating the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat. After powerful individuals interfere with his inquiry, another journalist picks up where he left off years later. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles.

4. Alpha Males Season 3 – Netflix

In the third season of Alpha Males, the comedy-drama continues to explore the lives of four close friends navigating relationships, masculinity, and modern challenges. The new episodes promise more humour and drama, keeping fans invested in their journey.

Also read: Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph-starrer thriller movie likely to stream on…

5. Black Warrant – Netflix

Black Warrant centres on an inexperienced superintendent who faces a series of challenges while working in Tihar jail. The thriller, based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, brings suspense and drama, with a strong cast including Zahan Kapoor, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.