TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 to be declared online SOON; Know how to check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results of 1st year and 2nd year Inter supplementary exams very soon. While some reports suggest the results can be declared today, June 24, some others have suggested that it can be released tomorrow, June 25. After the results are declared, students can check their TS Inter supplementary results 2023 online. The official website of the state board will show the results and the marks of the students. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know how to check it.

TS Inter supplementary results 2023

This result is applicable to the students who have given the supplementary exam for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education in 2023 for the 1st and 2nd year. The exams were conducted between June 12 to June 20. These exams were for those who had failed their annual exams in either one or two subjects.

As mentioned above, the result will be declared on the official website which is www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. To check the results, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other details with themselves. They should also keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

It should be noted that due to high traffic, the website may get unresponsive for some time. In case that happens, students should wait and keep refreshing the page till it works for them.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023

1. Visit official websites such as www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in and www.results.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the main page of the website, you should see a link that says ‘Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Inter supplementary results' or along the same lines.

3. Click the link. It should take you to the results page.

4. Here, you will have to add your details such as roll number, hall ticket number, and more.

5. Once done, click the submit button.

6. That's it. You should be able to see your result and your marks on the screen.

7. Make sure to take a printout of the result for official purposes.