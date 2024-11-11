Latest Tech News How To Unlock hidden WhatsApp chats: How to set up and use secret codes for ultimate privacy

Unlock hidden WhatsApp chats: How to set up and use secret codes for ultimate privacy

Want to secure your WhatsApp chats further? Know how to use the Secret Code feature to hide locked conversations and keep them private.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 16:24 IST
Know how to use WhatsApp’s Secret Code feature to keep your locked chats securely hidden. (Pexels)

In the age of instant messaging, privacy takes center stage for users worldwide. WhatsApp, aiming to enhance user security, introduced a Chat Lock feature that keeps conversations secure from curious onlookers. The Meta-owned platform went a step further, adding a Secret Code option to its Locked Chat feature. This guide will walk you through the steps to set up and use WhatsApp's Secret Code for accessing locked chats while keeping them out of sight.

The Chat Lock feature on WhatsApp allows users to store sensitive conversations in a designated Locked Chat folder at the top of the chat list. However, this placement can indicate the presence of locked conversations. Here is where the Secret Code comes in, allowing users to add an extra layer of privacy by using a hidden code instead of a visible folder.

How the Secret Code Works

WhatsApp's Secret Code provides a way to hide locked chats by assigning a unique password. This code is customizable, meaning you can set a code that's easy to remember and discreet enough not to draw attention. Instead of showing locked chats at the top, users only need to enter the Secret Code in the app's search bar to access them. If the code is incorrect, locked chats remain hidden, maintaining their privacy.

Steps to Set Up the Secret Code for Locked Chats

To begin, make sure you have chats locked in WhatsApp. If not, you can lock individual chats by following these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat you want to lock.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Choose the “Lock Chat” option to secure it in the Locked Chats folder.

After securing a few chats, set up the Secret Code as follows:

1. Access the Locked Chats folder by opening WhatsApp.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select “Chat Lock Settings.”

3. Choose the “Secret Code” option.

4. Enter a code of your choice and confirm it by re-entering.

5. Tap “Done” to finalize the code setup.

With the Secret Code activated, you can now use this feature to hide locked chats completely. To activate the “Hide Locked Chats” setting, return to Chat Lock settings and toggle the Hide option. Now, the Locked Chats folder disappears from the top of the chat list, only accessible through the code.

Important Points to Remember

Using a Secret Code adds privacy but also requires care. If you forget the code, there's no direct way to recover locked chats unless you have a backup. Also, sharing this code could compromise the privacy of the chats.

By following these steps, you can enhance the privacy of your WhatsApp conversations, keeping them out of view and accessible only to you.

