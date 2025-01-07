Latest Tech News How To Unwanted international calls? Know how to safeguard yourself from scammers and avoid costly pitfalls

Unwanted international calls? Know how to safeguard yourself from scammers and avoid costly pitfalls

Are you getting calls from unknown international numbers? Beware - these could be scams trying to steal your personal and financial information. Here's how to stay safe.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 13:23 IST
Scammers are increasingly using international numbers to target individuals; here’s how to protect yourself from fraud. (Pexels)

Have you been receiving an increasing number of calls from unknown international numbers? You are not the only one. There is a growing scam operation targeting individuals with enticing offers, such as fake job opportunities, lottery winnings, or free gifts. In reality, these calls are not about rewards - they're an attempt to steal your personal information and potentially take control of your financial accounts or social media profiles.

The Pattern Behind the Calls

These scams are increasingly common, with phone numbers originating from countries like the United States, Iran, Oman, and others. Though it might seem like a random occurrence, there's a pattern behind these calls that can put your security at risk. Here's what you need to keep in mind when dealing with unknown international phone numbers.

While not every call from an international number is a scam, many of them are. In some cases, it could be a friend or relative calling from abroad, but most of the time, these numbers are used by scammers. With the widespread availability of international SIM cards, including eSIMs, scammers can make it appear as though they're calling from another country, even when they are within your own region.

How Scammers Operate

Scammers use various methods to target you. Some simply make missed calls, hoping you'll call them back out of curiosity. Others may call repeatedly, claiming to be from a courier company or hiring agency with urgent updates. In both cases, it's best to ignore the call. If you're unsure, apps like Truecaller can help identify suspicious numbers and serve as an initial layer of protection.

In addition to this, blocking and reporting these numbers can prevent future calls. If you're receiving these types of calls through WhatsApp, consider enabling the "silent unknown calls" feature to automatically block them.

Tips for Staying Safe

A simple rule to follow is to pay attention to the country code at the beginning of the phone number. If the number doesn't start with +91 (India), it's likely an international call. Numbers beginning with codes like +92 (Pakistan), +84 (Vietnam), +62 (Indonesia), +1 (USA), or +98 (Iran) are often tied to scam operations and can lead to costly calls. It's best to avoid answering these calls, as some may charge high rates per minute.

Receiving multiple calls from different unknown international numbers may indicate your number has been exposed to a large data breach. Enabling the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature can also help reduce these unwanted calls.

In the world of scams, it's always better to be cautious. If something feels off, don't hesitate, to block the number, report it, and protect yourself and others.

