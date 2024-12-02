Upcoming Malayalam OTT releases: From Bougainvillea, Pani, Her to Kerala Crime Files Season 2

The Malayalam film industry is bringing a fresh wave of content to OTT platforms this December, offering a mix of gripping thrillers, compelling dramas, and captivating stories. As the year winds down, several films are set to captivate viewers with their unique plots and strong performances. Whether you enjoy suspense, drama, or nostalgia, the diverse offerings this month promise to keep you entertained. Here are seven Malayalam films to watch out for:

1. Bougainvillea

This film takes you into the life of a seemingly peaceful family haunted by a tragic event from eight years ago. The narrative follows their attempt to heal and move forward from the aftermath of the accident, exploring themes of loss and recovery. Bougainvillea will be available on OTT platforms in December.

2. Pani

Pani tells the story of a man who, alongside his friends, builds a real estate empire. As the company flourishes, the group gains a reputation for both development and ties to the city's underworld. The film delves into the challenges of balancing ambition with loyalty and the harsh realities of urban growth. Expect Pani to stream this December.

3. Mura

Mura is about a group of friends who, driven by desperation, attempt a robbery. The plan quickly spirals out of control, leading to betrayal, violence, and intense conflict. This thriller is set for release on OTT platforms in December 2024.

4. Her

The story follows five women from different walks of life as they navigate their personal struggles. The film highlights the universal themes of resilience, strength, and the bonds that tie women together. Her is already streaming on ManoramaMax, having been released on November 29, 2024.

5. Pallotty 90's Kids

A nostalgic trip back to the 1990s, Pallotty 90's Kids explores the friendship of two boys, Kannan and Unni, and the joys of growing up in that era. The film captures the innocence and simplicity of childhood in the 90s and will be released on ManoramaMax in December.

6. Kerala Crime Files Season 2

The second season of Kerala Crime Files picks up where the first left off, continuing to explore dark secrets and unsolved crimes. The investigation deepens, revealing new mysteries. Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar in December 2024.

7. I Am Kathalan

I Am Kathalan follows the transformation of an ordinary college student into a skilled hacker. His journey from underachiever to tech-savvy expert forms the heart of this story, which will be available on ManoramaMax in December 2024.

