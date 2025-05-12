Upcoming OTT releases: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and SonyLIV this week

The upcoming days promise an exciting lineup of movies and TV shows on various OTT platforms, catering to a variety of tastes. These new releases will be available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV, offering a mix of thrill, suspense, comedy, drama, and mystery.

Let's take a closer look at this week's must-watch titles to get hooked throughout the weekend.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (May 13, JioHotstar)

This animated film takes viewers to Middle-earth, set nearly two hundred years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It explores the history of Rohan, focusing on King Helm Hammerhand and his daughter, Héra. After a political marriage plan leads to chaos, Helm's actions spark a brutal war with the Dunlendings. The story follows Héra as she steps up to lead her people in the fight against their enemies. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, this film blends classic Tolkien lore with vibrant animation.

Maranamass (May 15, SonyLIV)

Maranamass is a Malayalam dark comedy that centres on a serial killer who has caused terror in a Kerala city. After an unexpected event, the killer, a woman, and her partner end up on a night bus, which leads to a series of dramatic developments. As secrets unfold, the narrative deepens. Starring Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, Tovino Thomas, and others, this film first hit theatres in April 2025 before its OTT release.

Bhool Chuk Maaf (May 16, Prime Video)

This Hindi romantic comedy follows a man from Banaras who secures a government job to marry his love interest. However, he forgets his vow to Lord Shiva and finds himself in a trap, having to fulfil his promise to escape. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, and others. Initially planned for a theatrical release, the film will now stream directly on Prime Video.

Dear Hongrang (May 16, Netflix)

This drama tells the story of a girl searching for her brother, only to be drawn into a journey of self-discovery. Along the way, she uncovers dark family secrets and faces the dangers surrounding her. The show features Lee Jaewook, Jo Boah, Kim JaeWook, and more in key roles.

Hai Junoon! (May 16, JioHotstar)

Hai Junoon! is a competitive web series where two groups face off in a high-stakes challenge. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others, the series promises intense drama and exciting moments.

