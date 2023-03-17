    Trending News

    Update document online in Aadhaar for free till June 14, informs UIDAI

    You can update documents in Aadhaar online for free till June 14, 2023, informed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 14:35 IST
    Online document update in Aadhaar has become free of cost for three months. (Aadhaar Twitter)
    Online document update in Aadhaar has become free of cost for three months. (Aadhaar Twitter)

    Do you have to make document updates in Aadhaar? If yes, you can do it online for free. This service is free on myAadhaar portal for three months starting from March 15 to June 14, 2023. Informing about the same Aadhaar, the official Twitter account of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tweeted, "UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free of cost; to benefit millions of residents. This service is free on myAadhaar portal for 3months -- from March 15 to June 14, 2023."

    As part of digital india initiative, the UIDAI took the decision and is urging residents to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal. It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

    The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

    If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply.

    How to update documents in Aadhaar online

    Step 1:

    Residents may login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number.
    Step 2:

    One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to registered mobile number, one has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of resident will be displayed.
    Step 3:

    An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link.
    Step 4:

    In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update his/her documents.
    Step 5:

    The list of updated and acceptable PoA and PoI documents is available on official website of UIDAI.

    Notably, as per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 14:35 IST
