 UPI vs IMPS: How do these two instant payment methods differ in usage and features?
How do UPI and IMPS differ in India’s digital payment system? Explore their features, transaction limits, and usability to understand which suits your needs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 16:53 IST
UPI vs IMPS: How do these two instant payment methods differ in usage and features?
UPI vs IMPS: How do these two instant payment methods differ in usage and features?
UPI and IMPS offer instant money transfers in India, but they differ in function and usage. (AI generated)

In India's digital payments landscape, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) stand out as major methods for real-time money transfers. Both systems enable instant transactions but cater to different needs and use cases.

UPI vs IMPS: Core Differences

Platform and Interface

UPI functions as a mobile-centric system, allowing users to make transfers using UPI IDs or phone numbers. It offers a broad range of financial services beyond just transferring money, including bill payments, QR code transactions, and integration with various third-party apps.

IMPS, by contrast, focuses on transferring funds between bank accounts using specific details like account numbers and IFSC codes. It can also use mobile numbers with the Mobile Money Identifier (MMID). Transactions through IMPS are processed via bank apps or online banking platforms.

UPI vs IMPS: User Experience

UPI provides a straightforward and user-friendly experience, especially for person-to-person transactions. Users can make payments without needing extensive banking details, streamlining the process.

IMPS typically requires more detailed account information, such as account numbers and IFSC codes, which can make the transaction process more formal and detailed.

UPI vs IMPS: Interoperability

A significant advantage of UPI is its interoperability. UPI IDs are universally compatible across all banks and platforms, eliminating the need to know the recipient's bank account details. In contrast, IMPS requires specific bank account information, which limits its versatility compared to UPI.

UPI vs IMPS: Transaction Limits

UPI generally allows for a daily transaction limit of 1 lakh, though this limit can vary by bank. IMPS, on the other hand, typically supports higher transaction limits, ranging from 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, depending on the bank.

UPI vs IMPS: Fees

UPI transactions are often free or incur minimal fees for merchants. IMPS transactions, however, may involve small fees that vary based on the bank and the transaction amount.

UPI vs IMPS: Ecosystem

UPI integrates seamlessly with various financial services and third-party apps, such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, forming part of a broader financial ecosystem. IMPS is mainly accessed through banking apps or online banking portals.

UPI vs IMPS: Adoption

UPI is widely used for everyday payments, retail purchases, and person-to-person transactions due to its convenience. IMPS, meanwhile, is often preferred for inter-bank transfers, particularly in cases where UPI is not an option.

Understanding these differences can help users select the appropriate payment method based on their needs and preferences.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 16:53 IST
