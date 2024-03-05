Valari OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ritika Singh-starring horror film online

Valari OTT release: Do you like classic Telugu horror films? Then we have good news for you as Ritika Singh-starring Valari has skipped its theatrical release and it will directly premiere on OTT platforms. Valari is a Telugu horror thriller that will take you to the Venkatapuram bungalow to experience spine-chilling paranormal activities. If you have been waiting to watch Valari, you can now stream this film online and watch it from the comfort of your home. Valari OTT release date has finally been revealed and you stream Ritika Singh's horror drama online. Know more about the film here.

Valari OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Valari is a Telugu-language horror-thriller film directed by Mrithika Santhoshini and starring Ritika Singh, Keshav Deepak, and Subbaraju in notable roles. As per the trailer, the film revolves around Ritika's character when she starts experiencing paranormal activities at the Venkatapuram bungalow. It is speculated that the bungalow is not only haunted by one but multiple spirits that have been haunting the house. Additionally, it is also revealed that the spirits were also killed by Ritika's character. Watch the entire film to see how this horror drama unfolds. The film will keep you entertained and hooked throughout the end!

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases: From HanuMan to Show Time, know what to watch this week

Valari OTT release: When and where to watch online

Valari OTT release date has finally been announced and it will be available for online streaming on ETV Win from March 6, 2024, which is from tomorrow. The streaming platform made an official announcement by sharing an X post. The post said, “He is a peaceful Naval officer. But things go crazy with supernatural activity when he is at home. What's happening? Screaming from March 6th exclusively on ETV Win.”

Since the announcement, ETV Win has been teasing snippets of the film on their official X platform. Note that to stream Valari online on ETV Win you will have to opt for its monthly subscription plan.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!