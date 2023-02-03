Vedha OTT release: Know when and where to watch Shiva Rajkumar-starrer online

Revenge dramas are considered guilty-pleasures. These movies are perfect for a cozy weekend watch when you're in need of some motivation as the plot usually revolves around a protagonist who has been wronged and he sets out on a path to take revenge from those who have wronged him. Some good examples of revenge dramas are the John Wick series, The Northman, KGF, Joker, Badlapur and others. But if you've watched them all and are in need of a new film, then you cannot miss out on this Kannada-language action drama starring Shiva Rajkumar. Check out when and where to watch the Vedha OTT release online.

Vedha OTT release: Details

The 2022 Kannada-language action drama film is written and directed by Harsha and produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the banner Geeta Pictures in association with Zee Studios. The film marks the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar. The movie revolves around a hooligan-turned vigilante named Vedha. Vedha sets on a path of revenge after his wife gets killed and his daughter assaulted by a bunch of influential people.

The movie stars Rajkumar, Ghanavi Laxman, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Shwetha Chengappa, Kuri Prathap and others in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Zee Studios and has received more than 3.6 million views, 107,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

The film made its theatrical release on December 23, 2022 and received positive reviews from both critics and audience.

Vedha OTT release: When to watch

The action drama will be streaming starting February 10. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from next Friday onwards. However, the Telugu version of the film will be released on streaming platforms starting February 9, one day earlier.

Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be making its digital debut on Zee5. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch it.