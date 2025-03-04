Latest Tech News How To Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's latest action thriller movie now streaming online on…

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's latest action thriller movie now streaming online on…

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar’s action thriller is now available for streaming. Fans who missed the theatrical release can now watch it online from their home.

By: HT TECH
Mar 04 2025, 14:22 IST
Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Celebrated actor Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action thriller movie is now available on online platforms in multiple languages. (YouTube)

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: The highly anticipated action thriller film“Vidaamuyarchi”, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is now available on the popular digital OTT platform. The film, which premiered on February 6, garnered a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Despite initial high expectations, the film's box office performance did not meet the anticipated results. For those who missed it in theaters and want to watch it at home, here's when and where you can.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Cast, plot and more

Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, marking his first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. The film features a strong ensemble cast that plays pivotal roles in the narrative. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, complements the tense atmosphere, while OM Prakash's cinematography and NB Srikanth's editing add to the film's technical quality. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie showcases high production value.

The story revolves around Ajith Kumar's character as he embarks on a high-stakes mission, blending action and suspense with elements of personal struggle and redemption. Though the plot was kept under wraps before the film's release, the movie was promoted as a gripping thriller. Director Magizh Thirumeni, known for his unique storytelling, infused his signature style into the screenplay.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and Where to Watch

Vidaamuyarchi is now available for streaming on Netflix. Subscribers can watch the movie in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix confirmed the release with a social media post featuring the quote, “Raththam oru sottu michcham irundhaalum….. Vidaamuyarchi. Watch Vidaamuyarchi, now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam!”.

Upon its theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi received mixed reviews. The film grossed around 80 crores in domestic net revenue and surpassed 100 crores in global earnings, according to trade reports. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.5/10, reflecting a balanced reception.

