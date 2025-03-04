Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's latest action thriller movie now streaming online on…

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: The highly anticipated action thriller film“Vidaamuyarchi”, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is now available on the popular digital OTT platform. The film, which premiered on February 6, garnered a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Despite initial high expectations, the film's box office performance did not meet the anticipated results. For those who missed it in theaters and want to watch it at home, here's when and where you can.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Cast, plot and more

Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, marking his first collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni. The film features a strong ensemble cast that plays pivotal roles in the narrative. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, complements the tense atmosphere, while OM Prakash's cinematography and NB Srikanth's editing add to the film's technical quality. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie showcases high production value.

Also read: Oscars 2025: How to watch live in India, full nominee list, key films, actors, and more

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The story revolves around Ajith Kumar's character as he embarks on a high-stakes mission, blending action and suspense with elements of personal struggle and redemption. Though the plot was kept under wraps before the film's release, the movie was promoted as a gripping thriller. Director Magizh Thirumeni, known for his unique storytelling, infused his signature style into the screenplay.

Also read: Kudumbasthan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Tamil comedy-drama movie online

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: When and Where to Watch

Vidaamuyarchi is now available for streaming on Netflix. Subscribers can watch the movie in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Netflix confirmed the release with a social media post featuring the quote, “Raththam oru sottu michcham irundhaalum….. Vidaamuyarchi. Watch Vidaamuyarchi, now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam!”.

Also read: Chhaava OTT release: Know when and where to watch Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's epic tale online

Upon its theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi received mixed reviews. The film grossed around ₹80 crores in domestic net revenue and surpassed ₹100 crores in global earnings, according to trade reports. It holds an IMDb rating of 7.5/10, reflecting a balanced reception.