Latest Tech News How To Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie to stream online on…

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie to stream online on…

In addition to its digital release, Vidaamuyarchi has secured a major television deal with Sun TV.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 11:42 IST
Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie to stream online on…
In a bid to salvage the film's potential, the filmmakers have announced that Vidaamuyarchi will soon be available on digital platforms.

Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar's highly anticipated film, has failed to meet expectations at the box office, despite generating significant excitement prior to its release. The film, which opened strongly, witnessed a decline in its earnings over time, ultimately falling short of the high expectations surrounding it.

Box Office Disappointment

The 2025 Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was eagerly awaited by fans of Ajith Kumar, who hoped it would be another blockbuster hit. However, despite the promising start, the film struggled to maintain its momentum, leading to a relatively modest collection at the box office. This has left many questioning whether the film will find a more favourable reception in the digital space.

A Fresh Opportunity on OTT

In a bid to salvage the film's potential, the filmmakers have announced that Vidaamuyarchi will soon be available on digital platforms. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on 28th March, offering a second chance for viewers who missed its theatrical run. OTT platforms often provide films with an opportunity to connect with audiences in a more intimate setting, where they may find a stronger following than in cinemas.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Television Premiere to Attract Wider Audience

In addition to its digital release, Vidaamuyarchi has secured a major television deal with Sun TV. The film will have its television premiere on 14th April, which coincides with Tamil New Year celebrations. This timing could potentially boost its viewership, as the holiday period tends to attract large numbers of viewers tuning in for special broadcasts.

A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Ajith Kumar, Vidaamuyarchi features an impressive cast, including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. The story, inspired by the 1997 American thriller Breakdown, follows Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar) and his wife Kayal (Trisha), whose peaceful road trip turns into a nightmare when Kayal is abducted by strangers. Arjun must race against time to rescue her while facing numerous threats that complicate his mission.

Though Vidaamuyarchi may not have lived up to its box office potential, its upcoming digital and television releases offer hope for the film's broader success. Fans will be eager to see whether the film can connect with a wider audience in the comfort of their homes, bringing new life to the thrilling story.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 11:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update
PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast
End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets