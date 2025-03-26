Viduthalai Part 2 Hindi OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi's action film online

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi have eagerly awaited the Hindi version of Viduthalai Part 2, and their wait is finally over. The film, originally released in Tamil and Telugu on December 20, 2024, will make its debut for Hindi audiences on March 28, 2025. The Tamil version is already available for streaming, and now, viewers across India can experience this gripping sequel on ZEE5, which will bring the intense narrative to a wider audience.

Viduthalai part 2: Plot, Cast and more

Viduthalai Part 2 continues the powerful story set in the first part, exploring themes of social resistance, ethical dilemmas, and systemic corruption. The sequel picks up after the arrest of Perumal, played by Vijay Sethupathi, and follows his transformative journey. His character, once a schoolteacher, evolves into a revolutionary leader, battling oppressive forces while facing personal struggles. The story dives into the complexities of his decisions, which continue to shape his path.

Flashbacks in the sequel focus on the internal struggles of Constable Kumaresan, portrayed by Soori. These layers of emotional depth add tension to the already riveting plot. The film explores the ethical crossroads that define each character's journey and the profound impact of their decisions on the larger narrative.

Directed by Vetri Maaran, Viduthalai Part 2 explores themes of justice, oppression, and violence, continuing from the 2023 film Viduthalai: Part 1. In this sequel, Perumal's capture by the police leads to his being sent to a different camp with Constable Kumaresan and other officers. Along the way, Perumal reflects on his past, sharing how an accidental death led him to join a communist movement and confront the system.

Viduthalai part 2 Cast

The ensemble cast, including Manju Warrier, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Anurag Kashyap, adds depth to the narrative. Ilaiyaraaja's evocative music complements the film's intensity, enhancing its cinematic experience.

Viduthalai part 2 Hindi OTT release: When and Where to Watch Online

Viduthalai Part 2 will be available for streaming in Hindi on ZEE5 starting March 28. Fans can now enjoy the gripping tale and powerful performances from the comfort of their homes.