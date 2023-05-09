Vikram Vedha OTT release date: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer

It has been a while but not much was heard about the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha. Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been desperately waiting for the film to get its digital debut. The film had seen a fair amount of success in its theatrical release and fans have been excited to watch it from the comfort of their home. But finally, more information has surfaced about when and where you can watch the film online. Read on to know all the details around Vikram Vedha OTT release.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Details

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi-language neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, Jio Studios, and Theme Studios. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language film of the same name which starred the iconic actor duo Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film revolves around two antihero characters, a smuggler and a police officer, who live by different philosophies but somehow find themselves entangled in each other's lives. The conflict turns violent as the policeman aims to take down the gangster. The film received praise from critics with praise directed towards the direction, cinematography, screenplay, background score, and performances of the protagonists. However, it underperformed at the box office.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Mishra, and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by T-Series and has amassed more than 58 million views, 1.2 million likes, and over 96000 comments.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: When to watch

Some reports have claimed that the action-thriller movie can be released to the streaming platform on Friday, May 12. So, that is the expected date when you can watch the film online. It was apparently delayed due to the IPL 2023.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

The same sources have tipped that Vikram Vedha will be making its digital debut on Jio Cinema.