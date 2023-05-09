Home How To Vikram Vedha OTT release date: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer

Vikram Vedha OTT release date: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer

Vikram Vedha OTT release: The action-thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan could soon make its digital debut. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 15:51 IST
Vikram Vedha
Know all about the Vikram Vedha OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)
Vikram Vedha
Know all about the Vikram Vedha OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)

It has been a while but not much was heard about the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha. Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been desperately waiting for the film to get its digital debut. The film had seen a fair amount of success in its theatrical release and fans have been excited to watch it from the comfort of their home. But finally, more information has surfaced about when and where you can watch the film online. Read on to know all the details around Vikram Vedha OTT release.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Details

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi-language neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, Jio Studios, and Theme Studios. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language film of the same name which starred the iconic actor duo Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film revolves around two antihero characters, a smuggler and a police officer, who live by different philosophies but somehow find themselves entangled in each other's lives. The conflict turns violent as the policeman aims to take down the gangster. The film received praise from critics with praise directed towards the direction, cinematography, screenplay, background score, and performances of the protagonists. However, it underperformed at the box office.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Mishra, and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by T-Series and has amassed more than 58 million views, 1.2 million likes, and over 96000 comments.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: When to watch

Some reports have claimed that the action-thriller movie can be released to the streaming platform on Friday, May 12. So, that is the expected date when you can watch the film online. It was apparently delayed due to the IPL 2023.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

The same sources have tipped that Vikram Vedha will be making its digital debut on Jio Cinema.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 15:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets