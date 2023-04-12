Home How To Vikram Vedha OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film online

Vikram Vedha OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film online

Vikram Vedha OTT release: The action-thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has finally received its digital debut date. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 20:31 IST
Know all about the Vikram Vedha OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)
Know all about the Vikram Vedha OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been desperately waiting for Vikram Vedha to get an OTT release date. But to their dismay, there was no news around which platform might stream the movie and when they could possibly see it. The film had seen a fair amount of success in its theatrical release and fans have been excited to watch it from the comfort of their home. But finally, more information has surfaced about when and where you can watch the film online. Read on to know all the details around Vikram Vedha OTT release.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Details

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi-language neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and jointly produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, Jio Studios, and Theme Studios. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language film of the same name which starred the iconic actor duo Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film revolves around two antihero characters, a smuggler and a police officer, who live by different philosophies but somehow find themselves entangled in each other's lives. The conflict turns violent as the policeman aims to take down the gangster. The film received praise from critics with praise directed towards the direction, cinematography, screenplay, background score, and performances of the protagonists. However, it underperformed at the box office.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Mishra, and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by T-Series and has amassed more than 58 million views, 1.2 million likes, and over 96000 comments.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: When to watch

Some reports have claimed that the action-thriller movie can be released to the streaming platform on Monday, May 8. So, that is the expected date when you can watch the film online.

Vikram Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

The same sources have tipped that Vikram Vedha will be making its digital debut on Jio Cinema.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 20:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets