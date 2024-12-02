Vikrant Massey retirement: OTT hits that you shouldn’t miss, know where to watch

Vikrant Massey, who has captivated audiences with recent hits like 12th Fail and Sabarmati Express, has stunned fans with the announcement of his retirement from acting at the age of 37. The actor shared the news on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the support he's received throughout his career. He wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Vikrant revealed he would meet fans for "one last time" in 2025. "Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between," he added, signing off with "forever indebted." Currently, Vikrant is shooting for two upcoming films, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. As the actor gears up for his last releases in the coming year, we have compiled a list of his OTT hits that you shouldn't miss.



1. Criminal Justice

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

About: Vikrant Massey plays Aditya, a man accused of murder, navigating a complex legal case. The series has multiple seasons, with his character evolving in each.

2. Made in Heaven

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

About: Set in the high-stakes world of wedding planners, Vikrant Massey portrays a wedding planner dealing with personal dilemmas in the glamorous yet troubled world of weddings.

3. House Arrest

Platform: Netflix

About: Massey plays a man who locks himself in his apartment to avoid the chaos of life. The film blends humor and introspection as he learns to face his fears.

4. Cargo

Platform: Netflix

About: A sci-fi film in which Vikrant Massey plays a space traveler working as a "recycler" in a spaceship orbiting Earth, exploring themes of life, death, and the afterlife.

5. 11:11

Platform: Sony LIV

About: A psychological thriller where Vikrant Massey plays a man caught up in mysterious events, questioning the concept of time and destiny.

6. A Death in the Gunj

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

About: Set during a family trip, this psychological thriller has Massey playing a young man dealing with a deep psychological unraveling, in a complex and intense narrative.

7. Haseen Dillruba

Platform: Netflix

About: A mystery thriller with Vikrant Massey in a key role, where he plays a man embroiled in a complex love story that leads to murder and deceit. The film's twists keep viewers guessing.

8. Lal Kaptaan

Platform: Netflix

About: A period drama where Vikrant Massey plays a complex role alongside Saif Ali Khan. Set in the 18th century, the film combines action, drama, and suspense in a gritty backdrop.

9. Chhapaak

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

About: Though primarily a movie, Vikrant Massey's role in this film, which tells the story of an acid attack survivor, is impactful. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone was widely praised.

10. Forensic

Platform: Zee5

About: In this crime thriller, Vikrant Massey plays a forensic expert trying to solve a series of mysterious deaths. The series delves into psychological and forensic elements of crime-solving.

These shows and films offer a wide range of genres, from thrillers and mysteries to comedies and dramas, showcasing Vikrant Massey's incredible versatility on OTT platforms.



