Latest Tech News How To Vikrant Massey retirement: OTT hits that you shouldn’t miss, know where to watch

Vikrant Massey retirement: OTT hits that you shouldn’t miss, know where to watch

Vikrant Massey is currently shooting for two upcoming films, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 10:46 IST
Vikrant Massey retirement: OTT hits that you shouldn’t miss, know where to watch
Vikrant revealed he would meet fans for "one last time" in 2025. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Vikrant Massey, who has captivated audiences with recent hits like 12th Fail and Sabarmati Express, has stunned fans with the announcement of his retirement from acting at the age of 37. The actor shared the news on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the support he's received throughout his career. He wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Vikrant revealed he would meet fans for "one last time" in 2025. "Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between," he added, signing off with "forever indebted."  Currently, Vikrant is shooting for two upcoming films, Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. As the actor gears up for his last releases in the coming year, we have compiled a list of his OTT hits that you shouldn't miss.


1. Criminal Justice

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

About: Vikrant Massey plays Aditya, a man accused of murder, navigating a complex legal case. The series has multiple seasons, with his character evolving in each.

2. Made in Heaven

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

About: Set in the high-stakes world of wedding planners, Vikrant Massey portrays a wedding planner dealing with personal dilemmas in the glamorous yet troubled world of weddings.

3. House Arrest

Platform: Netflix

About: Massey plays a man who locks himself in his apartment to avoid the chaos of life. The film blends humor and introspection as he learns to face his fears.

4. Cargo

Platform: Netflix

About: A sci-fi film in which Vikrant Massey plays a space traveler working as a "recycler" in a spaceship orbiting Earth, exploring themes of life, death, and the afterlife.

5. 11:11

Platform: Sony LIV

About: A psychological thriller where Vikrant Massey plays a man caught up in mysterious events, questioning the concept of time and destiny.

6. A Death in the Gunj

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

About: Set during a family trip, this psychological thriller has Massey playing a young man dealing with a deep psychological unraveling, in a complex and intense narrative.

7. Haseen Dillruba

Platform: Netflix

About: A mystery thriller with Vikrant Massey in a key role, where he plays a man embroiled in a complex love story that leads to murder and deceit. The film's twists keep viewers guessing.

8. Lal Kaptaan

Platform: Netflix

About: A period drama where Vikrant Massey plays a complex role alongside Saif Ali Khan. Set in the 18th century, the film combines action, drama, and suspense in a gritty backdrop.

9. Chhapaak

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

About: Though primarily a movie, Vikrant Massey's role in this film, which tells the story of an acid attack survivor, is impactful. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone was widely praised.

10. Forensic

Platform: Zee5

About: In this crime thriller, Vikrant Massey plays a forensic expert trying to solve a series of mysterious deaths. The series delves into psychological and forensic elements of crime-solving.

These shows and films offer a wide range of genres, from thrillers and mysteries to comedies and dramas, showcasing Vikrant Massey's incredible versatility on OTT platforms.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 09:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details
GTA 5 Online's heist challenge

GTA 5 Heist Challenge: Limited-time rewards and final push for GTA$20 trillion goal
Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets