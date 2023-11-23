Icon
Home How To Want a healthy iPhone? Check your battery charge cycle count now

Want a healthy iPhone? Check your battery charge cycle count now

Curious about your iPhone's battery health? Know how to effortlessly check the charge cycle count and monitor usage for optimal performance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 12:48 IST
A step-by-step guide to monitoring iPhone’s charge cycles for optimal performance. (Pexels)

Understanding the battery charge cycle count of your iPhone is crucial to gauge the health and longevity of your device. Essentially, the cycle count reveals how many times your battery has undergone a full discharge and recharge. A lower cycle count generally signifies a healthier battery. If you're an iPhone 15 user, checking this information is a breeze within the Settings. However, for iPhone 14 and earlier models, a few extra steps are required. Fear not, as we guide you through the process of checking your iPhone's battery charge cycle count, regardless of your model.

Check Your iPhone's Battery Health and Usage

Navigate to Settings > Battery, and then tap on "Battery Health & Charging." Here, your iPhone provides valuable insights into your battery's capacity, peak performance, and alerts you if your battery requires servicing.

Explore Battery Usage Information

Visit Settings > Battery to access information about your battery usage and activity over the last 24 hours or up to the past 10 days. The following details are available.

Insights and Suggestions: Uncover conditions or usage patterns impacting your battery's energy consumption. Suggestions for energy conservation may also be provided, allowing you to optimize settings accordingly.

Last Charged: Discover the fullness of your last charge and the time it was disconnected.

Battery Level Graph (Last 24 Hours): Visualize your battery level, charging intervals, and instances of Low Power Mode or critically low battery.

Battery Usage Graph (Last 10 Days): Examine the daily percentage of battery usage.

Activity Graph: Track your device's activity over time, categorized by screen-on and screen-off periods.

Screen On and Screen Off: Analyze total activity for the selected time interval, differentiating between screen-on and screen-off periods.

Battery Usage by App: Identify the proportion of battery consumption attributed to each app in the chosen time frame.

Activity by App: Determine the duration of usage for each app during the specified time interval.

Note: For detailed battery information for a specific hour or day, tap the corresponding time interval on the graph. To deselect, tap outside the graph.

By following these steps, you gain a comprehensive understanding of your iPhone's battery performance, empowering you to make informed decisions about its usage and maintenance.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 12:47 IST
Tags:
